ATHENS, Ga. — Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes to George Pickens and No. 6 Georgia posted its third shutout, dominating a Missouri offense missing two of its biggest playmakers in a 27-0 victory Saturday night.
Georgia (8-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 6 College Football Playoff) moved closer to its third straight berth in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs can clinch the SEC East by beating No. 12 Auburn on Saturday.
Missouri (5-4, 2-3) fell to 0-4 in road games with its third straight loss. Quarterback Kelly Bryant and leading receiver Johnathon Johnson did not play.
Fromm capped Georgia's opening drive with a 25-yard scoring pass to Pickens. The freshman from Hoover also made a leaping grab for an 18-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs bolstered their claim as the league's top defense. Georgia leads the SEC in total defense and scoring defense.
Between Pickens' touchdown catches, the Bulldogs relied on Rodrigo Blankenship's four field goals.
--
Appalachian St. 20, South Carolina 15
Zac Thomas ran for a touchdown and Nicholas Ross scored on a 20-yard interception return as Appalachian State beat its second Power Five program of the season — and first from the Southeastern Conference.
The Mountaineers (8-1) were ranked No. 20 and undefeated with a chance to play in the Cotton Bowl before last week's 24-21 home loss to Georgia Southern. They bounced back in the best way possible, holding off a late rally by South Carolina and adding this Power Five takedown to their 34-31 victory at North Carolina on Sept. 21.
Bryan Edwards had a 23-yard touchdown catch to draw the Gamecocks (4-6) within five with three minutes left. The Gamecocks drove to the App State 9 with 11 seconds left. But after a South Carolina holding penalty, Hilinski's pass to the end zone was long in Appalachian State's latest landmark victory.
South Carolina's chances of making a bowl took a serious hit. The Gamecocks now must win at Texas A&M (something they've never done) and No. 4 Clemson in their final two games to make their fourth postseason trip under coach Will Muschamp.
--
Florida 56, Vanderbilt 0
Kyle Trask threw for a career-high 363 yards and three touchdowns — the best passing performance by a Florida quarterback since Tim Tebow's college finale — and the 10th-ranked Gators overcame a lackluster start to thump Vanderbilt 56-0 Saturday.
Florida (8-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) was sluggish early, failing to convert a fourth down on the opening possession against the league's worst defense, missing a field goal and throwing two interceptions. The Gators responded with their most dominant quarter of the season, turning a 14-0 lead into a laugher in the Swamp. It ended with a sixth consecutive victory against the Commodores (2-7, 1-5) and 28th in the last 29 years.
Trask completed 25 of 37 passes and ran for a score before giving way to Emory Jones. Trask's yardage was the most by a Florida quarterback since Tebow threw for 482 yards in the 2010 Sugar Bowl against Cincinnati.
--
Ole Miss 41, New Mexico State 3
Mississippi freshmen Snoop Conner, Jerrion Ealy and quarterback John Rhys Plumlee combined to rush for five touchdowns as the Rebels defeated New Mexico State.
Plumlee directed scoring drives on four of the opening five possessions as the Rebels (4-6) built an insurmountable 24-3 halftime lead. Plumlee rushed for 177 yards on 12 carries with scoring runs of 2 and 18 yards and finished 11 of 17 for 124 passing yards in a dominating performance that ended in the third quarter.
Conner rushed for 109 yards on 13 carries, featuring a stylish 30-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 1-yard touchdown run in the third period. Ealy finished with 71 yards on 14 carries, including a touchdown run of 5 yards. The Rebels finished with 606 yards in total offense, including 447 on the ground.
--
Western Kentucky 45, Arkansas 19
Former Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey led his current team, Western Kentucky, to an easy win over his old one Saturday in the stadium he called home for four years.
Storey, who lost his job as starting quarterback at Arkansas in 2018 and transferred to Western Kentucky (6-4) after the season, went 22 for 32 for 213 yards with a touchdown and he added two more scores on the ground in the rout. Storey led scoring drives of 42, 75, 59, 73 and 68 yards in the first half alone and the Hilltoppers didn't have to punt once until the third quarter.
Two quarterbacks for Arkansas (2-8) combined to go just 9 of 25 for 87 yards with two interceptions in the game.
The loss dropped beleaguered Arkansas coach Chad Morris' record to 4-18 with the Razorbacks. They have not won an SEC game in his two seasons.
