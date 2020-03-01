ATHENS, Ga. — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points, including nine straight in the final 67 seconds to lead Georgia to a 99-89 win over Arkansas in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday.
Georgia (15-14, 5-11) placed six players in double figures, including Rayshawn Hammonds with 22.
Arkansas (18-11, 6-10) got 26 apiece from Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones. Desi Sills added 21 but was injured with less than a minute to play and did not return to the game.
Georgia led wire to wire. Only twice after the opening seconds did Arkansas have possession with a chance to tie. The closest the Razorbacks came was a one-point deficit late in the contest.
Mississippi State 67, Missouri 63
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tyson Carter scored 15 points to lead Mississippi State to a victory over Missouri.
After the Tigers had cut the Bulldogs’ lead to two points in the final minute, Carter drove the lane and made a finger-roll layup to give Mississippi State (19-10, 10-6 Southeastern Conference) a cushion. Reggie Perry and Nick Weatherspoon each scored 12 points.
Xavier Pinson led the Tigers (14-15, 6-10 SEC) with 20 points, Dru Smith scored 19 and Mitchell Smith added 10.
The Bulldogs opened efficiently, shooting 58% from field as they took a 41-34 halftime lead. Point guard Dru Smith kept the cold-shooting Tigers in the game, piling up 11 points and six rebounds in the first half.
Tennessee 63, Florida 58
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — John Fulkerson scored 22 points, including the first 3-pointer of his career, as Tennessee held off a furious Florida comeback attempt to register its best win of the season with a victory over the rival Gators.
Tennessee (16-13, 8-8 SEC) led by 19 points with nine minutes remaining, but saw the Gators claw back behind Tre Mann and Kerry Blackshear Jr.
Florida (18-11, 10-6) got as close as one point in the final three minutes, but Fulkerson made some clutch plays and the Vols hit enough free throws down the stretch to register their best win of the season.
The Vols defeated Florida for the fourth straight time, and have won five of the last six against the Gators.
Tennessee's defense put the clamps on Florida in the first half, forcing turnovers, charges and a shot clock violation.
The Vols closed the half on a 16-3 run, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Jordan Bowden and Santiago Vescovi, to carry a 32-17 lead into halftime.
Tennessee expanded the lead to 48-29 on a play that sent the crowd, which included former UT quarterback great Heath Shuler and basketball star Dale Ellis, into a tizzy.
Josiah-Jordan James finished with 12 points for the Vols, Vescovi scored 11 and Jordan Bowden had 10.
Blackshear Jr., a graduate senior who considered Tennessee when he transferred to Florida from Virginia Tech, finished with 20 points to lead the Gators. Noah Locke finished with 15 points and Mann scored all nine of his points in the second half.
Ole Miss 86, Vanderbilt 60
OXFORD, Miss. — Devontae Shuler scored 18 points and KJ Buffen scored 17 points to lead Ole Miss to a victory over Vanderbilt.
Ole Miss (14-15, 5-11 SEC) shot 55% from the field (35 of 64) and hit nine 3-pointers.
Vanderbilt (9-20, 1-15) allowed a 13-1 run to open the game, then hit four straight 3s, two by Scotty Pippen, Jr., to tie the game at 13. The two teams traded leads twice over the next few minutes, but a 19-5 run late in the half put the Rebels up 43-27 at the break, and they never trailed in the second half.
Vanderbilt held Ole Miss leading scorer Breein Tyree to 11 points, his lowest point total in eight games, but the Rebels registered 26 assists and simply found other ways to generate offense. Behind Shuler and Buffen, Blake Hinson had 13 points and Khadim Sy 12.
Ejike Obinna led the Commodores with 13 points, Pippen, scored 11 and Saban Lee 10.
