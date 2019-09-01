KNOXVILLE — Dan Ellington threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as 26-point underdog Georgia State upset Tennessee 38-30 on Saturday in one of the first stunners of the college football season.
Georgia State (1-0) beat a Power Five opponent for the first time since this Sun Belt Conference school launched its program in 2010. The Panthers' closest call before this had come in 2016, when they lost 23-17 to Wisconsin after leading in the fourth quarter.
Tennessee (0-1) suffered one of the more embarrassing setbacks in its history, the latest blow for a storied program attempting to bounce back from two straight losing seasons.
Georgia State was coming off a 2-10 season in which it had lost its last seven games. Only one of those seven losses was decided by less than two touchdowns.
But the Panthers outplayed and outworked Tennessee on Saturday.
The hard times for Tennessee were evident from a look at the Neyland Stadium stands. Although the announced attendance was 85,503, thousands of fans apparently left at halftime and many others headed for shaded areas, leaving plenty of sections of the 102,455-seat facility virtually empty as Tennessee attempted its comeback.
Tra Barnett put Georgia State ahead for good 28-23 when he raced untouched around the right side with 8:56 remaining. Barnett ended up rushing for 95 yards on 21 carries.
Tennessee crossed midfield on its next possession before Jaylon Jones came in from Guarantano's blind side and sacked him, forcing a fumble that Georgia State's Jhi'Shawn Taylor recovered at the Vols' 39 with 7:10 left.
That led to the game-clinching touchdown by Ellington with 4:45 left.
Ellington faked a handoff and then made multiple moves to elude defenders before running into the left corner of the end zone for a 22-yard score that left Tennessee defensive backs Alontae Taylor and Shawn Shamburger lying on the field hurt as the Panthers celebrated in the end zone.
Brandon Wright made it 38-23 by kicking a 48-yard field goal with 2:37 left after a Guarantano interception. Guarantano ended up 26 of 40 for 311 yards with two touchdowns, including an 18-yarder to Jauan Jennings that capped the scoring with two seconds remaining.
A huge momentum swing early in the fourth quarter made it seem as though Tennessee would avoid the upset.
Georgia State led 21-20 and had the ball at Tennessee's 19-yard line when DeAndre Johnson sacked Ellington, forcing a fumble that LaTrell Bumphus recovered for the Vols.
On the next play, Guarantano found tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson wide open down the left sideline for a 54-yard gain. That completion set up a Brent Cimaglia 31-yard field goal that put Tennessee ahead 23-21 with 12:05 left.
That's the moment when the Panthers could have let the game get away from them. They instead regrouped and delivered the most memorable moment this program has ever produced.
Tennessee hosts Brigham Young on Saturday. Georgia State hosts Football Championship Subdivision program Furman on Saturday.
---
Memphis beats Ole Miss
MEMPHIS — Patrick Taylor rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown, while defensive end Bryce Huff recorded a fourth quarter safety to seal a 15-10 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Huff's tackle of Rebels quarterback Matt Corral with 6:42 left created the final margin. The safety was set up by a punt from Memphis' Adam Williams to the Rebels' 2 on the previous play. Huff was virtually untouched before reaching Corral in the back of the end zone.
Kenneth Gainwell, who has taken over all-purpose duties from Tony Pollard, now with the Dallas Cowboys, had 77 yards rushing for the Tigers and six catches for another 41 yards.
Corral finished the game 9 of 19 for 93 yards passing. Scottie Phillips managed 62 yards on 19 carries as the Rebels were held to 173 yards of total offense.
The Memphis defense, much maligned after giving up 32 points and 428 yards per game last season, stymied the Ole Miss offense. Ole Miss managed only 42 first half yards of offense, including minus-1 rushing.
The Memphis offense collected 364 yards in the game, much less than the explosiveness of last year. But those yards failed to translate into scores, often because of penalties that stopped drives. And, in one momentum-switching moment, Memphis appeared to score on a 47-yard run by Taylor early in the third. An Ole Miss challenge showed Taylor's elbow was down, bringing the ball back. An interception by White would result in a possession without points.
All of that, though, was enough to overcome an Ole Miss offense that never really got on track.
---
Burrows throws five touchdown passes
BATON ROUGE, La. — Joe Burrow tied an LSU single-game record with five touchdown passes before halftime and No. 6 Tigers held a multi-touchdown lead for all but the first six minutes in a 55-3 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday night.
Unleashing a new spread offense, the Tigers (1-0) scored 21 points in the first quarter — something they never did in any quarter last season. Their point total was the most in a non-overtime game since scoring 63 against New Mexico State in 2014.
Directing his unit with pace and precision, Burrow completed 23 of 27 passes for 278 yards without an interception before being subbed out after LSU's first possession of the second half, which ended with a field goal. That drive marked Burrow's last chance to break the LSU mark of five touchdowns in a game set by Zach Mettenberger in 2013.
Records aside, LSU looked different offensively, throwing 39 times and rushing 33, with more rushes coming in the second half as the Tigers ran down the clock. Ed Orgeron has said throughout August that he finally has the offense he wanted. Designed largely by new passing-game coordinator Joe Brady and overseen by incumbent offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, the up-tempo, no-huddle scheme routinely features five receiving targets on a given play, some of whom give Burrow the option to unload the ball quickly if under pressure.
His first touchdown pass capped a 75-yard drive that took only 2:24 off the clock. LSU led 14-0 with 8:10 remaining in the opening period and the longest of any of the Tigers' six touchdown drives with Burrow under center lasted 3:50.
Burrow competed passes to nine players and by the time the game ended, 14 LSU players had caught a pass, led by Justin Jefferson's five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Terrace Marshall Jr. caught three short scoring passes. And the running backs and tight ends were involved. Tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall-of-Fame receiver Randy Moss, caught two passes for 61 yards, including a 44-yarder deep down the right side. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught four passes for 31 yards and rushed for a short TD.
Georgia Southern (0-1), which won 10 games last season, was confronted with an LSU defense well prepared to stop its triple-option. Eagles starting quarterback Shai Werts completed one pass for no yards and was held to minus-7 yards rushing before being knocked out of the game with an apparent upper body injury in the first half.
LSU finished with a 472-98 advantage in total yards.
---
Stevens leads State to victory
NEW ORLEANS — Graduate transfer Tommy Stevens passed for two touchdowns and ran for one in his first college start as Mississippi State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 38-28 on Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Stevens, who was a backup at Penn State when Bulldogs' second-year coach Joe Moorhead was the Nittany Lions' offensive coordinator, completed 20 of 30 passes for 236 yards. He had passes of 31 yards to Osirus Mitchell on the game's first possession and 12 yard to Austin Williams early in the fourth quarter to complete a 21-0 run.
Kylin Hill rushed 27 times for 197 yards and a touchdown and Stevens had a 4-yard touchdown run that broke a 14-all tie with 31 seconds left in the first half.
Levi Lewis ran for one touchdown and passed for another for the Ragin' Cajuns. He threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Nick Ralston in the second quarter and ran 1 yard for a touchdown that completed the scoring with 9:56 left in the game.
Lewis completed 24 off 39 for 267 yards.
Elijah Mitchell added a 3-yard, first-quarter touchdown run and Trey Ragas' 17-yard touchdown run capped a 99-yard drive for the Cajuns with 2:45 left.
---
Kentucky pulls away from Toledo
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Terry Wilson threw two touchdown passes, Asim Rose and Kavosiey Smoke each ran for TDs and Kentucky overcame Toledo to pull away 38-24 on Saturday in the season opener for both schools.
The Wildcats rallied twice against the Rockets to enter the break tied at 14 before taking control in the second half. A third-quarter fumble recovery led to Chance Poore's 46-yard, go-ahead field goal before Bryce Oliver's leaping grab of Wilson's 32-yard TD pass provided a 10-point lead.
Smoke's 40-yard TD run down the left side midway through the fourth made it 31-17. Kentucky then converted DeAndre Square's interception into Wilson's 2-yard TD pass to Josh Ali to clinch the first meeting between the schools.
Wilson completed 19 of 26 passes for 246 yards. Justin Rigg recovered Chris Rodriguez's goal-line fumble in the end zone for Kentucky's first TD and A.J. Rose (16 carries, 64 yards) ran for an 11-yard score. Smoke had 78 yards rushing on seven carries as the Wildcats outgained Toledo 422-347.
Toledo led twice on first-half TD runs of 5 yards by former Kentucky running back Bryant Koback and 21 by quarterback Mitchell Guadagni.
Guadagni left the game in third after being tackled by Chris Oats, who was ejected for targeting. Replacement Carter Bradley ran for a 7-yard TD with 1:02 remaining.
---
Arkansas holds off Portland State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas put together just enough offense to beat Portland State 20-13 in Saturday's season opener, but it wasn't easy.
Arkansas struggled to sustain drives and had a number of poor passes and others that were dropped.
Arkansas coach Chad Morris said he was disappointed in the play of his offensive unit, which compiled 395 yards of total offense with 204 of that on the ground. The Razorbacks were just 18 of 35 passing for 191 yards with one turnover.
"We never apologize for winning," Arkansas Morris said. "There is no such thing as a bad win."
The Razorbacks' defense played well, limiting the FCS Vikings to 75 yards rushing and forcing three turnovers to go along with six sacks and eight tackles for loss.
Junior Rakeem Boyd powered the Razorbacks' offense, rushing for 114 yards on 18 carries. Boyd's third quarter touchdown, set up by a Jarques McClellion interception, gave Arkansas a little breathing room with a 17-6 lead. Boyd added a late 25-yard run to help seal the win.
Portland State drove for a late fourth quarter score behind backup quarterback Jaloni Eason, who eluded an Arkansas rush and fired a 32-yard dart to tight end Charlie Taumoepeau to pull the Vikings within 20-13 with 4:14 left. Eason came in for starter Davis Alexander, who suffered a shoulder injury to his non-throwing shoulder.
The teams traded field goals in the first half before Arkansas took a 10-3 lead on Deva Whaley's short touchdown run with 3:16 left in the first quarter to cap a 10-play, 64-yard drive. Portland State later pulled within 10-6 on Cody Williams' 47-yard field goal, his second of the day. The first was a 50-yarder on the Vikings' first possession.
Arkansas had a chance to pad its lead before halftime when Kamren Curl intercepted a Davis Alexander pass and returned it to the Portland State 18, but the Razorbacks gave the ball back on an interception at the Vikings' goal line.
The Razorbacks also squandered another scoring opportunity later after backup quarterback Nick Starker hit Trey Knox for 38 yards to the Portland State 27 with under 30 seconds left. Starker completed two short passes, the last to Boyd, who could not get out of bounds before the clock expired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.