NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 24th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were not out to rack up style points against Hofstra on Saturday night.
They were simply looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season with a win.
Hofstra instead walked away with an 89-81 win — their first in three tries against a ranked team this season.
Hofstra (7-5) was led by former Arkansas big man Abayomi Iyiola, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
The Razorbacks (9-2) failed to put their 22-point loss to Oklahoma a week ago behind them, and has now lost back-to-back games for the first time since mid-January 2021. JD Notae scored 20 points for Arkansas, and Chris Lykes had 19.
Hofstra led 40-32 at halftime, and didn't relinquish the lead in the second half.
Arkansas fell to 2-1 in its all-time series against Hofstra, which came in with two down-to-the-wire road losses against ranked teams in November — then-No. 15 Oklahoma and then-No. 20 Maryland.
Aaron Estrada and Jalen Ray scored 22 points each for Hofstra, which was 20-of-23 on free throws.
Estrada was 7-of-12 from the field, while Ray was 7-of-13. Iyiola was 7-of-11. The Pride shot 48 percent from the field.
JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 20 points and Chris Lykes finished with 19.
• Vanderbilt 77, Austin Peay 51: Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 16 points, Quentin Millora-Brown grabbed 14 rebounds and the Commodores (6-4) snapped a three-game losing streak.
Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 16 points and Cam Copeland added 11 for the Governors (4-6).
Pippen hit a jumper to give Vanderbilt a 33-14 lead with under four minutes to play in the first half. Stone-Carrawell turned a three-point play and Corbin Merritt hit back-to-back 3s to pull the Governors within 10 points, but Jordan Wright hit two free throws and Pippen dunked to send Vanderbilt into halftime with a 37-23 advantage.
• No. 19 LSU 66, Louisiana Tech 57: Darius Days totaled 13 points and 18 rebounds to help the Tigers (11-0) win on the road.
Tari Eason finished with 21 points for LSU and Xavier Pinson added 10.
• George Mason 80, Georgia 67: D'Shawn Schwartz scored 21 points, Josh Oduro posted 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Patriots (6-5) knocked off the Bulldogs (4-6).
Schwartz and Oduro were a combined 15-of-28 shooting.
Braelen Bridges' 13 points led Georgia, which shot 34 percent.
• Texas A&M 83, Oregon State 73: Wade Taylor IV had 19 points, while Henry Coleman III and Quenton Jackson added 16 each for the Aggies (8-2).
• Florida 66, South Florida 55: Colin Castleton scored 12 points with 11 rebounds, his fifth double-double, to lead the Gators (8-3).
The win was just the second in five games this month for Florida (8-3). Phlandrous Fleming finished with 12 points, Anthony Duruji added 11 points and 9 rebounds, Myreon Jones scored eight with four boards. Jones hit a jumper and a 3-pointer back-to-back as Florida closed the first half on a 17-2 run.
• Missouri 83, Utah 75: Lee-Huntsville grad Kobe Brown scored 27 points for the Tigers (6-5). He was 8-of-11 from the field and 11-of-13 on free throws.
• Clemson 70, South Carolina 56: Hunter Tyson had 18 points and 13 rebounds to help the Tigers (8-4) beat the Gamecocks (8-3).
Chico Carter Jr. converted 9 of 10 free throws and led South Carolina with 21 points. Erik Stevenson added 10 points and seven boards.
• Ole Miss 76, Dayton 68: Daeshun Ruffin scored 19 points and Nysier Brooks added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Rebels (8-3).
Ruffin and Brooks scored all but three of the Rebels' last 24 points, holding off Dayton's rally from a 10-point halftime deficit. At one point in that final stretch, Ruffin scored nine consecutive Ole Miss points in a 13-4 run that gave the Rebels a 65-51 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the game.
