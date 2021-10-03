LEXINGTON, Ky. — On the verge of falling further behind No. 10 Florida, Kentucky rose with several gut-check plays for a memorable victory.
Trevin Wallace returned a blocked field goal 76 yards for the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, Chris Rodriguez Jr. had a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth and Kentucky made a final defensive stand to hold off No. 10 Florida 20-13 on Saturday night.
The Southeastern Conference East Division showdown was more of a slog than a slugfest for much of the night, and the Gators (3-2, 1-2 SEC) were poised to add Jace Christmann’s 48-yard field goal attempt to their 10-7 lead.
Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal got a hand on the low kick that sent the ball fluttering behind the line to Wallace, a freshman who jetted past a tackler on the left sideline and cut back through a small seam to race for the game-changing TD with 6:36 remaining in the third.
“My job is to play like the safety back there in case anything goes wrong,” Wallace said. “The ball got tipped and it came right to me. ... I knew what to do when I got the ball. I felt one lineman’s hand brush off me and I knew I was gone.”
The Wildcats (5-0, 3-0) turned it over on downs at the Florida 34 to start the fourth quarter but quickly created another opportunity when linebacker J.J. Weaver intercepted Emory Jones' pass for a first down at the Gators 29. Rodriguez took over from there, rushing three times for 22 yards including the 9-yard TD for a 20-10 cushion with 11:32 remaining.
Down 20-13, Florida still had a final chance from the Kentucky 8 before Jacquez Jones swatted away Jones' fourth-down pass with 18 seconds left.
Fans stormed the field to celebrate as Kentucky beat Florida at home for the first time since 1986 and took a big step toward challenging No. 2 Georgia in the East. The Wildcats are 5-0 for the first time since going 10-3 in 2018 and just the fourth time in the past 70 years.
• No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0: Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and No. 2 Georgia earned its second consecutive shutout.
Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter despite playing without quarterback JT Daniels, who was held out with a right lat injury.
Stetson Bennett filled in for Daniels and passed for only 72 yards as the Bulldogs relied on their running game and top-rated defense to beat Arkansas (4-1, 1-1).
• Mississippi State 26, No. 15 Texas A&M 22: Will Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns for Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1 SEC) and Nathan Pickering sacked Zach Calzada in the end zone late for a safety.
It’s the second straight loss for the Aggies (3-2, 0-2) after they won their previous 11 games and is a huge blow to a team that entered the season with national championship hopes.
• Tennessee 62, Missouri 24: Hendon Hooker threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Tennessee scored touchdowns on its first six possessions.
Hooker completed 15 of 19 passes for 225 yards and rushed 14 times for 74 yards. Tiyon Evans rushed 15 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) piled up 677 total yards and never punted.
• South Carolina 23, Troy 14: David Spaulding returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown and Parker White kicked three field goals and South Carolina overcame several mistakes in the second half. B.J. Smith and Jamontez Woods scored for Troy.
• Vanderbilt 30, Connecticut 28: Joseph Bulovas kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired to lift Vanderbilt (2-3), which also got 305 passing yards and two touchdowns from Ken Seals.
