GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Nick Richards scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and No. 6 Kentucky rallied from 18 points down to stun Florida 71-70 on Saturday.
The shorthanded Wildcats (25-6, 15-3 SEC) needed the comeback to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly three months.
Richards, Keion Brooks Jr. and EJ Montgomery led the shocker in Gainesville. Brooks hit a floater in the lane with 59 second remaining to cut the lead to 70-69. Florida followed with a shot-clock violation on the other end, giving the Wildcats a chance to take their first lead of the game.
Brooks missed a driving layup, and Montgomery's tip-in was initially waived off as a cylinder violation. Officials reviewed it and gave Montgomery the basket for a 71-70 lead.
Richards missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving Florida a final chance to win it. But Andrew Nembhard's 3-pointer bounced twice off the rim before missing, setting off Kentucky's raucous celebration.
Scottie Lewis scored a career-high 19 for Florida (19-12, 11-7). Noah Locke added 14, and Keyontae Johnson 12. Florida led by 18 points with 11:48 left in the game.
Kentucky played without point guard Ashton Hagans, who didn’t make the trip three days after arguing with coach John Calipari on the bench during a home loss to Tennessee. The Cats also played the final nine minutes without guard Immanuel Quickley, who fouled out with 12 points.
Without Hagans, who is arguably the league’s best perimeter defender, and with Quickley limited to 21 minutes because of foul trouble, Florida’s guards had a much easier time — at least until the waning minutes.
Lewis made 5 of 8 shots and got to the free-throw line 10 times. Locke made three 3-pointers, his most in four games against Kentucky. Locke was scoreless in Lexington two weeks ago.
But it was Richards who took over down the stretch, taking advantage of Kerry Blackshear Jr.'s absence. Blackshear injured his left wrist in the first half. He went to the locker room and returned with it heavily taped. He tried to play in the second half, but he ended up on the bench with it wrapped in ice.
LSU 94, Georgia 64
BATON ROUGE, La. — Marlon Taylor scored a career-high 30 points in his final home game to lead LSU to a victory against Georgia.
Taylor, who was averaging fewer than five points per game this season, made 10 of his 17 field goal attempts. In addition, Taylor sank a career-high three 3-point shots. Taylor scored 21 points in the second half when the Tigers (21-10, 12-6 SEC) doubled their 15-point halftime lead.
Skylar Mays, who also played his last home game, contributed 19 points and six rebounds. Both Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford scored 13 points.
Anthony Edwards was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs (15-16, 5-13) with 17 points. Rayshaun Hammonds was the only other Georgia player in double figures with 12.
--
Vanderbilt 83, South Carolina 74
NASHVILLE — Scotty Pippen Jr. tied a career high with 21 points and Maxwell Evans added 20, leading Vanderbilt to back-to-back wins for the first time since December with a victory over South Carolina.
Pippen hit a career-high 15 of 16 from the foul line.
Saben Lee added 19 points for the Commodores (11-20, 3-15 SEC), who beat Alabama on Monday.
Commodores freshman Dylan Disu scored 14 points and 6-foot-10 Ejike Obinna grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
South Carolina (18-13, 8-6) lost for the fourth time in six games. Jermaine Couisnard fouled out with 1:29 left with 13 points for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina’s Keyshawn Bryant had 13 points and seven rebounds. Hannibal scored 11.
--
Texas A&M 77, Arkansas 69
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wendell Mitchell had a season-high 25 points, tying his career high, as Texas A&M got past Arkansas. Josh Nebo added 20 points for the Aggies. Nebo also had seven rebounds.
Quenton Jackson had 14 points for Texas A&M (16-14, 10-8 SEC). Emanuel Miller added 10 rebounds.
Mason Jones had 30 points for the Razorbacks (19-12, 7-11). Isaiah Joe added 22 points. Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.