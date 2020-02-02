BATON ROUGE, La. — Javonte Smart scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the last 16 minutes, and No. 22 LSU extended its winning streak to 10 games with a 73-63 victory over struggling Ole Miss on Saturday.
Marlon Tayor had 13 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Trnedon Watford scored 13 points for LSU (17-4, 8-0 SEC), which is off to its best start in conference play in 39 years.
Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 28 for Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7), which lost two straight and eight of its last nine.
These teams met two weeks earlier in Oxford, with the Tigers pulling out a four-point victory in which Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree scored a career-high 36 points.
LSU looked determined not let the rematch come down to tense final few minutes, breaking the game open with an early 25-2 run for a 32-11 lead. The Tigers opened up a 24-point advantage when Watford scored his 11th point on a free throw that made it 40-16 in the final minute of the half before Ole Miss cut it to 40-20 at the break.
However, Ole Miss rallied back within single digits by scoring the first 12 points of the second half, which amounted to a 16-0 run that made it 40-32.
The game leveled off after that, however, thanks in large part to Smart, who helped LSU gradually rebuild its lead to 21 with just less than seven minutes to go.
Ole Miss' Khadin Sy scored nine of his 11 points in the second half to become one of only two Rebels with as many as 10 points.
--
Mississippi State 86, Tennessee 73
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Reggie Perry had 24 points with 12 rebounds and D.J. Stewart had a career-high 20 points to lead Mississippi State over Tennessee.
Perry's output marked the seventh time in the last 10 games he has scored at least 20 points. The sophomore forward also collected his 12th double-double of the season and 21st of his career. Stewart was 6 of 9 shooting and made 4 of 5 shots from 3-point distance.
Robert Woodard added 14 points for Mississippi State (14-7 overall, 5-3 in the SEC), which has won five straight conference games. Nick Weatherspoon had 11 points, eight rebounds and a career-high nine assists for the Bulldogs.
Uros Plavsic and Santiago Vescovi each had 16 points for Tennessee (12-9, 4-4), which has dropped three straight games. Jalen Johnson added 13 for the Volunteers and Jordan Bowden had 12.
--
South Carolina 76, Missouri 54
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Maik Kotsar had a season-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead South Carolina past Missouri.
The Gamecocks (13-8, 5-3 SEC) won for the fifth time in their past six league games after starting Southeastern Conference play 0-2.
The 6-foot-10 senior Kotsar was unstoppable at both ends of the floor for South Carolina. He made his first seven shots and had eight defensive boards in the opening half as the Gamecocks built a double-digit lead.
Kotsar also had four of South Carolina's nine blocks — the team's best showing in SEC play this season.
Missouri (10-11, 2-6), which rallied from 20 points down to beat Georgia last Thursday, cut a 16-point lead to 52-43 with 11 minutes left. But Kotsar hit two free throws and a short jumper to start a 9-0 run and restore the Gamecocks' comfortable margin.
--
Georgia 63, Texas A&M 48
ATHENS, Ga. — Anthony Edwards recorded a double-double with 29 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to lead Georgia past Texas A&M.
The Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak.
Edwards had eight points in a 15-6 run to open the second half, giving Georgia (12-9, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) its first double-digit lead. He added a breakaway power jam with less than three minutes remaining, stretching the lead to 59-42.
Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M (10-10, 4-4) with 13 points. The Aggies' streak of three straight SEC road wins was snapped.
It was Edwards' second career double-double — and his second in as many games. He had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Georgia's 72-69 loss at Missouri on Tuesday night.
