LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tre Mann scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida pulled out a 71-67 victory over Kentucky on Saturday, winning its third straight game and avenging a blowout loss to the Wildcats.
Tyree Appleby's wide-open 3-pointer with 3½ minutes remaining put the Gators (13-6, 9-5 Southeastern Conference) ahead for good at 65-63 in a game that had 14 lead changes and nine ties, the vast majority coming in the second half when neither team led by more than four.
Neither team scored again until Mann's baseline jumper with 1:49 to go. The Gators cut the lead to two twice after that but two free throws by Mann with 10.5 seconds remaining sealed the win.
Florida, which lost to Kentucky 76-58 on Jan. 9, picked up just the fifth season split in the series' history, the last coming in 1998. The win was just the 11th for Florida at Lexington versus 52 losses.
Colin Castleton scored 14 points, Appleby added 11 and Anthony Duruji 10 for Florida, which shot 53% and made 7 of 15 from the arc, helping them to overcome a big disparity at the free-throw line where they made 14 of 16 to 25 of 29 for Kentucky.
Kentucky (8-14, 7-8) had a 10-point lead midway through the first half after an 8-0 run, gave up the lead, then reclaimed a 39-38 edge at halftime following baskets by Keion Brooks and Davion Mintz.
Mintz tied a career high with 21 points, Brandon Boston Jr. 13 and Isaiah Jackson and Jacob Toppin 11 apiece for Kentucky, which had a three-game win streak snapped. Jackson had three of Kentucky's six blocks.
• No. 20 Arkansas 83, LSU 75: Justin Smith had 19 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Razorbacks (19-5, 11-4 SEC) beat Cameron Thomas and the Tigers (14-8, 9-6).
The Hogs had four players score in double figures in their sixth straight win. Moses Moody had 18 points on 3-for-14 shooting, and reserve J.D. Notae also scored 18.
Thomas, the No. 4 scorer in the nation, scored 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting. His teammates combined to shoot 33%.
Davonte Davis added 15 points for the Razorbacks on 7-for-12 shooting.
• Vanderbilt 75, Ole Miss 70: Trey Thomas scored 14 points, Clevon Brown made two free throws with 10.4 seconds left for a two-possession lead and the shorthanded Commodores snapped a three-game losing streak.
Vanderbilt (7-13, 3-11 SEC) was without its top two leading scorers in Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu, who combine for 35.5 points per game. Pippen missed his second straight game and Disu, the SEC’s leading rebounder, had knee surgery Friday to end his season.
Issac McBride and Maxwell Evans each added 13 points for Vanderbilt. Jordan Wright had 12 points and five assists.
Devontae Shuler scored 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting for the Rebels (13-10, 8-8). Romello White added 17 points with eight rebounds.
• South Carolina 91, Georgia 70: Jermaine Cousinard scored a season-high 23 points and the Gamecocks (6-12, 4-10 SEC) snapped a six-game losing streak.
Cousinard came in averaging 9.3 points per game but made 8 of 16 shots, including 4 of 8 from the arc, in leading Carolina to its 10th straight win over the Bulldogs (14-10, 7-10).
Keyshawn Bryant added 17 points, Trae Hannibal 15 and AJ Lawson 11 for South Carolina, which set a season high for points.
P.J. Horne scored 17 points and Justin Kier added 16 for Georgia.
