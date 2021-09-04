Will Rogers threw for 370 yards and Mississippi State scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure a 35-34 come-from-behind victory over Louisiana Tech in Saturday’s season opener.
LA Tech trailed 14-0 in the first quarter before rattling off 34 unanswered points against the Southeastern Conference’s No. 4-ranked total defense from a season ago.
Mississippi State turned the ball over four times, committed 12 penalties for 95 yards and often looked confused and listless in the first game of head coach Mike Leach’s second season in Starkville.
But in the game’s final 12 minutes, down 20, the Bulldogs regained their offensive composure. Jo’Quavious Marks rushed for two short-yardage touchdowns, then Rogers found Jaden Walley for a 15-yard strike to put Mississippi State back on top.
• Missouri 34, Central Michigan 24: Tyler Badie ran for 185 yards with touchdowns on the ground and through the air, and Connor Bazelak threw for 257 yards and two scores, helping Missouri hold off Central Michigan 34-24 on Saturday.
Elijah Young also had a touchdown run for the Tigers, who found themselves in a 14-14 tussle late in the first half before eventually pulling away. Bazelak clinched the win with a TD pass to Niko Hea that made it 31-21 in the final minutes.
Washington transfer Jacob Sirmon threw for 292 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Central Michigan. Lew Nichols III, the reigning Mid-American Conference freshman of the year, finished with 135 yards rushing and a score.
• Kentucky 45, UL Monroe 10: Will Levis threw for career highs of 367 yards and four touchdowns in his Kentucky debut, including two to fellow transfer Wan'Dale Robinson, and the Wildcats overcame an early hole to blow out Louisiana Monroe 45-10 in Saturday's season opener.
ULM managed just 87 yards in former UNA coach Terry Bowden's debut with the Warhawks.
Unveiling a new pro set offense with former Penn State quarterback Levis behind center, Kentucky shrugged off a 7-0 deficit after a turnover and piled up 341 of its 554 yards by halftime alone to lead 28-7. UK allowed the Warhawks past midfield twice besides after the giveaway.
Robinson caught five passes for 125 yards while Ali grabbed five for 136. Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 19 times for 125 yards with a 2-yard TD.
• Arkansas 38, Rice 17: Trelon Smith’s 2-yard touchdown run with 12:44 left in the fourth quarter was the game-winner, and Arkansas rallied to beat Rice 38-17 on Saturday in both teams’ season opener.
Smith was Arkansas’ most consistent offensive player in a game the Razorbacks struggled on that side of the ball. He finished with 102 yards on 22 carries with the score.
The Razorbacks opened the scoring on a 34-yard touchdown run by first-year starter KJ Jefferson, but gave up the next three scores and trailed 17-7 midway through the third. Jefferson scored again on the ground, from 5 yards, and Cam Little’s 34-yard field goal tied the game at the end of the quarter.
Jefferson went 12 of 21 for 128 yards passing with a touchdown — an insurance score on a 9-yard pass to Tyson Morris — and an interception. He added another 51 yards rushing on eight carries with the two touchdowns.
