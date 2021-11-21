COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak heard boos from the home fans as he trotted to the sideline after fruitless drives Saturday. It was nothing but cheers after he lofted a 2-point conversion pass to Daniel Parker Jr. to lift the Tigers to a 24-23 overtime victory over Florida.
“I’m proud of Connor,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “He takes a lot of criticism, he takes a lot of boos, but when we needed him, he stepped up.”
The Tigers (6-5, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) drew within a point on Tyler Badie’s 13-yard touchdown run, and Drinkwitz elected to go for 2 rather than send the game to a second overtime with a PAT kick.
Last week, Drinkwitz benched Bazelak for the last drive of a victory over South Carolina after he threw his second interception. Missouri fans sounded eager to see backup Brady Cook throughout Saturday’s game, but Drinkwitz stuck with Bazelak.
The play-action action pass was designed to go to Badie in the right flat, but when he was covered and so was the second option, Bazelak turned to his left and released the pass to Parker just before getting hit.
Bazelak completed 15 of 26 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. Badie rushed 27 times for 146 yards.
“He showed a lot of grit and passion for the game,” Badie said of Bazelak. “He came out victorious, too. The last play, the ball was in his hand and he delivered for our team.”
Florida (5-6, 2-6 SEC) got the ball first in overtime, and Emory Jones caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Trent Whittemore on a trick play to give the Gators a brief lead. Jones completed 20 of 32 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown.
“That’s our seventh straight loss in one-possession games,” Florida coach Dan Mullen said. “That’s on us as coaches to create the mental toughness for the guys to make sure we have the right guys in the right position to make a play when the game’s on the line.”
Missouri entered the game with the nation’s 118th-ranked defense, and Florida had yielded 92 points in its last two games. No matter. The defenses dominated in a stingy battle of field position and field goals. Missouri led 9-6 at halftime on three Harrison Mevis field goals.
Florida finally broke the touchdown drought on its first drive of the second half.
In overtime, Drinkwitz opted to put faith in his quarterback to win the game.
“Everybody has the right to their express their opinions,” Drinkwitz said, acknowledging the booing of Bazelak, who has thrown 10 interceptions this season.
Last year, Missouri and Florida played on Halloween in a game marred by a halftime brawl. After that game, Mullen appeared in his postgame press conference dressed as Darth Vader.
This season, Drinkwitz concluded his postgame press conference by pulling up his hood, hoisting a light saber and saying, “May the force be with you.”
• No. 1 Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7: Standout defensive tackle Jordan Davis scored his first career touchdown in the first quarter and the defense for No. 1 Georgia (11-0) allowed 126 yards.
• No. 16 Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3: Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller combined for three touchdowns before halftime, and No. 16 Texas A&M (8-3) cruised past Prairie View A&M ahead of next week’s game against LSU.
• Mississippi State 55, Tennessee State 10: Will Rogers threw for 391 yards and five touchdown passes for the Bulldogs (7-4), breaking Dak Prescott’s single-season school records for passing touchdowns and passing yards in the first quarter.
• Kentucky 56, New Mexico State 16: Will Levis overcame an early fumble to throw for four touchdowns and 419 yards as Kentucky (8-3) earned its 14th consecutive nonconference victory. It was Kentucky’s first 400-yard passing day since Andre Woodson had one in 2007 against Tennessee.
