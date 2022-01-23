STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar tossed in 20 points, topping the 1,000 mark for his career, and Mississippi State rolled to a 78-60 victory over Mississippi on Saturday.
Molinar sank 7 of 11 shots — 2 of 5 from 3-point range — for the Bulldogs (13-5, 4-2 Southeastern Conference). Iverson went over 1,000 career points — the 41st Bulldog to accomplish the feat — when he scored on a fast-break layup with 2:27 left in the game, giving the Bulldogs a 76-57 lead. Molinar, the reigning SEC player of the week also had four steals.
Ole Miss (9-9, 1-5) closed to within 61-59 on a jumper by Nysier Brooks with 13:21 remaining, but Javian Davis scored on a layup, Molinar sank a 3-pointer and D.J. Jeffries followed with a three-point play as Mississippi State scored 15 straight points to grab a 66-49 lead with 7:06 left. The Rebels, who have lost four straight, never threatened after the MSU run.
Garrison Brooks had 17 points for Mississippi State. Jeffries and Tolu Smith scored 11 apiece. Shakeel Moore had 10 points and seven assists.
Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss with 14 points. Jaemyn Brakefield added 13 points, while Brooks scored 12.
• South Carolina 83, Georgia 66: Keyshawn Bryant scored 12 of his 19 points in a 24-0 run for the Gamecocks.
On a three-game losing streak coming into the contest, the senior forward promised that the team was “gonna figure this out.” The solution came together midway through the second half.
Christian Wright hit two free throws with 10:39 left to put Georgia up 60-53, but Bryant answered with a free throw and a three-point play to kickstart a 24-0 run. He added a second three-point play, a 3-pointer and a jumper to score half the run himself, putting the Gamecocks well in front, 77-60.
Jermaine Couisnard, who has missed time with an ankle injury and ineffective at times since his return, found his rhythm, scoring 10 of his 15 points in the second half and giving the Gamecocks their first lead since early in the first half with back-to-back transition layups to go up 61-60. He added a 3-pointer off a feed from Bryant for a 67-60 advantage.
Erik Stevenson led South Carolina (11-7, 2-4 SEC) with 20 points, hitting 3 of 7 from beyond the arc and 5 of 6 from the line.
Georgia (5-14, 0-6) built a six-point lead in the first half, 42-36, but managed just 24 points after intermission and suffered its eighth straight loss and 11th straight loss in its series with the Gamecocks.
Braelen Bridges paced Georgia with 20 points, hitting 8 of 11 from the floor. Noah Baumann hit 3 of 12 shots from behind the arc and finished with 14 points and Christian Wright hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line off the Bulldogs' bench to add 10 points.
• Florida 61, Vanderbilt 42: Backup guard Tyree Appleby was the game's only double-digit scorer with 11 points and the Gators owned the second half.
After leading 31-28 at halftime, Florida scored the first 12 points of the second half and Vanderbilt never recovered. The Commodores scored 14 points after halftime, shooting 13.6% (3 for 22) and missing all nine of their 3-point tries. Vanderbilt made just 8 of 15 foul shots in the second half.
Appleby made 3 of 9 3-pointers for the Gators (12-6, 3-3 SEC). Jason Jitobah had eight points and 10 rebounds for Florida and Brandon McKissic added nine points and four assists.
SEC leading scorer Scotty Pippen Jr. (18.8 points per game) of Vanderbilt missed all seven of his shots of the second half, was 1-of-10 overall and scored six points. He had three fouls and played just 21 minutes.
Trey Thomas and Jordan Wright led Vanderbilt (10-8, 2-4) with seven points each.
Vanderbilt shot 29% overall, made 4 of 23 3-pointers and was 12 of 23 from the free-throw line.
Florida shot 38% overall, made 9 of 36 3-pointers and was 6 of 13 from the free-throw line.
Florida is 2-0 without All-SEC center Colin Castleton who suffered what has been called a ‘significant’ shoulder injury in practice on Tuesday. He is the Gators’ leading scorer (15.4 ppg) and rebounder (9.1 rpg).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.