ATHENS, Ga. — Parker White's 23-yard field goal in the second overtime proved to be enough when Georgia's Rodrigo Blankenship was wide left on his attempt from 42 yards, giving South Carolina its first win over an AP Top 25 opponent since beating Georgia in 2014.
Blankenship's second miss of the game sent South Carolina players charging onto the field to celebrate the upset.
White missed a 33-yard attempt in the first overtime.
Georgia (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) suffered a big hit to its national championship hopes. The Bulldogs, favored by 24 1/2 points, could not overcome three interceptions and a lost fumble by Jake Fromm. The senior did not throw an interception in the Bulldogs' first five games.
On the second play of overtime, Fromm's pass glanced off the hands of receiver Tyler Simmons and was intercepted by Israel Mukuamu. White's miss from 33 yards kept the game alive for South Carolina (3-3, 2-2).
Fromm led Georgia on a tying 96-yard touchdown drive capped by his 6-yard scoring pass to Demetris Robertson with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.
---
Tennessee 20, Mississippi State 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee intercepted three passes, shut down Southeastern Conference rushing leader Kylin Hill and withstood an injury to quarterback Brian Maurer in a 20-10 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.
The Volunteers (2-4, 1-2 SEC) snapped a six-game skid against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents that had begun last November. A change in gear helped provide the reversal of fortune, as Tennessee wore orange pants for the first time since a 49-36 victory over Kentucky on Nov. 12, 2016.
Jarrett Guarantano replaced an injured Maurer late in the first half and went 6 of 7 for 106 yards, including a game-clinching 39-yard completion to Tyler Byrd with 2:35 left.
After Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2) cut Tennessee's lead to 13-10 on Garrett Shrader's 17-yard touchdown pass to Deddrick Thomas with 8:27 remaining, Tennessee drained much of the clock and eventually scored a touchdown of its own.
Byrd caught a Guarantano pass about 2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, headed to his left and raced down the sideline into the left corner of the end zone for the senior's third career touchdown catch.
---
UNLV 34, Vanderbilt 10
NASHVILLE — Kenyon Oblad threw for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Chad Magyar rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown and UNLV beat Vanderbilt 34-10 on Saturday.
UNLV (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak, earning its first-ever road win against an SEC opponent. Mountain West schools are 3-2 this season against SEC opponents. It was the first-ever matchup between the schools.
Vanderbilt (1-5) couldn't generate much after its first drive of the game against the Rebels. The Rebels scored on their first four drives of the first half, with the three drives that resulted in touchdowns all going in excess of 70 yards.
Oblad, a redshirt freshman, was efficient in the opening half, and connected on 5 of 7 seven pass attempts. Two of the completions were for touchdowns, including a 63-yard pass to Randal Grimes early in the second quarter.
The only drive the Rebels failed to score on in the first half was their final one which began with less than two minutes remaining in the half. UNLV ran the ball three times to take a 24-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.
---
Missouri 38, Ole Miss 27
COLUMBIA, Mo. — One week after an injury scare, Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant looked like his old self in a 38-27 victory over Mississippi on Saturday.
Bryant, who was knocked out of last week's win over Troy with a sprained knee, completed 25 of 35 passes for 329 yards and one touchdown.
The Tigers (5-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) got great production from running backs Larry Rountree III, Dawson Downing and Tyler Badie. Rountree rushed 21 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Downing, a former walk-on, carried six times for 70 yards and a touchdown. Badie caught three passes for 69 yards and a score.
Mississippi freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee rushed 23 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns and completed 8 of 17 passes for 103 yards and two scores — all that despite splitting snaps with Matt Corral. Elijah Moore caught eight passes for 102 yards and a touchdown for Ole Miss (3-4, 2-2).
The Rebels left points on the field in the first half. Plumlee's 57-yard touchdown run was called back on an unneeded downfield hold by wide receiver Miles Battle. Just before halftime, coach Matt Luke elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Snoop Conner was stuffed for no gain, and Missouri hung on to a 12-7 halftime lead.
On Missouri's first drive of the third quarter, Rountree burst through the left side of the line, stepped out of a diving tackle attempt by cornerback Jaylon Jones and raced 41 yards for a touchdown. Later in the third period, Downing plowed through the right side, broke into the clear and dragged Jones for the last 4 yards of a 58-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers a 28-7 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.