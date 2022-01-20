COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sahvir Wheeler scored 12 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and No. 12 Kentucky used a strong second half to outlast Texas A&M 64-58 on Wednesday night.
The victory extends Kentucky’s winning streak to four games and snaps an eight-game winning streak for Texas A&M (15-3, 4-1 SEC).
The Aggies were dominant early and led by as many as 13 in front of a record crowd of 14,036, but the Kentucky (15-3, 5-1) chipped away at the lead before going on top midway through the second half and holding on for the win.
The win was No. 799 for coach John Calipari.
Tyrece Radford made a layup for the Aggies to cut the lead to 2 with less than three minutes remaining. Both teams committed turnovers before Jacob Toppin made 1 of 2 free throws to push Kentucky’s lead to 61-58 with about 90 seconds to go.
The Aggies had two chances to tie it after that, but Radford and Hassan Diarra both missed 3-pointers and Texas A&M was forced to intentionally foul with 10 seconds to go.
Davion Mintz made 1 of 2 free throws to extend it to 62-58 and Oscar Tshiebwe made two free throws after another Aggie 3-point miss to secure the victory.
Tshiebwe added eight points and 14 rebounds for Kentucky and Mintz had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Toppin scored the first four points of an 8-1 run that gave Kentucky its first lead of the game with nine minutes left. Kellan Grady missed a 3-pointer but got the rebound and finished with a layup to put the Wildcats on top 49-48.
A dunk by Henry Coleman tied it later in the second half, but Kentucky scored the next four points to make it 58-54 with five minutes to play.
Coleman led A&M with 17 points and was the only Aggie who scored in double figures.
• Florida 80, Mississippi State 72: Anthony Duruji scored 18 of his career-high 22 points in the second half, Tyree Appleby added 17 points with four 3-pointers and short-handed Florida rallied to beat Mississippi State on Wednesday night.
Florida was without its leading scorer and rebounder Colin Castleton due to a left shoulder injury aggravated in practice. Florida coach Mike White said after the game Castleton’s injury is “significant” and he will miss more games.
The Gators struggled in the first half without Castleton, a 6-foot-11 forward averaging 15.4 points and 9.1 rebounds, getting outscored 18-6 in the paint and trailing 41-35. But Florida rallied in the second half by shooting 54.2%.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. gave Florida its first lead of the second half — and first since 23-22 — with two free throws to make it 67-66 with 4:58 left. The free throws came during a 24-5 run that ended in a 77-66 lead.
The Gators scored 14 straight during the run, and Mississippi State only made four field goals in the final 10 minutes — with two coming in the final minute.
Kowacie Reeves added 14 points and Fleming had 10 for Florida (11-6, 2-3 SEC). Jason Jitoboh, making his first career start, scored eight points.
Florida made eight of its first 19 3-pointers and finished 10 of 24 while Mississippi State was 4 for 13. The Gators also made 24 of 30 free throws compared to 14 of 22 for the Bulldogs.
Shakeel Moore scored 18 points and Tolu Smith added 17 points for Mississippi State (12-5, 3-2). Iverson Molinar had 12 points and five assists.
