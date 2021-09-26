ARLINGTON, Texas — KJ Jefferson got back on the field late, bruised knee and all, bulling over a defender for a first down and then kneeling down on the final snap for No. 16 Arkansas.
Jefferson threw for 202 yards and two long touchdowns before getting hurt against a Texas A&M defense that hadn't allowed a passing score this year, and Arkansas beat the seventh-ranked Aggies 20-10 on Saturday for its first victory in the series in their 10 seasons since becoming Southeastern Conference foes.
“Really happy with the team’s toughness ... our toughness showed tonight,” coach Sam Pittman said.
Jefferson came up limping and favoring his left leg after getting tackled out of bounds to start the second half, and left a few plays later. But he did return after the numbing gel took effect to finish off the SEC opener as Arkansas improved to 4-0 overall for the first time since 2003.
“Waiting for the medicine to kick in," Jefferson said. “I knew I had to go back in and fight for my team.”
Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC) also had its overall 11-game winning streak snapped while getting outgained 443 yards to 272.
The Aggies hadn’t allowed a passing TD until Jefferson’s 85-yard score to Treylon Burks, who pushed by a defender and made the catch near the 40. Burks appeared to stumble, but stayed upright and sprinted down the right sideline for 10-0 lead late in the first quarter. Burks finished with six catches for 167 yards.
“You never win a game in the first 10, 15 minutes, but you can sure put yourself behind the 8-ball,” Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said. “That’s what we did. We gave up big plays, big drives.”
• No. 2 Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0: JT Daniels threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns playing only the first quarter as No. 2 Georgia earned its most lopsided win in a series that started in 1893.
Georgia (4-0, 2-0 SEC) led 35-0 after the first quarter and outgained Vandy (1-3, 0-1) 524-77.
• No. 11 Florida 38, Tennessee 14: Emory Jones had two touchdown passes to go with a career-high 144 yards rushing as No. 11 Florida extended nearly two decades of dominance in the series.
The Gators (3-1, 1-1 SEC) won their fifth straight and 16th in 17 years in a series that used to go a long way toward deciding the Eastern Division. First-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is trying to get it back there.
The Gators, who bounced back from a gut-wrenching loss against top-ranked Alabama in the Swamp a week ago, scored on consecutive drives in the third quarter to turn a three-point game into comfortable lead over the Vols (2-2, 0-1).
• LSU 28, Miss. State 25: Max Johnson passed for 280 yards and four touchdowns to lead LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC), which had only 343 yards offense and was 5 of 32 on third down but reeled off several big plays when needed.
Mississippi State (2-2, 0-1) dominated the stat sheet with 486 yards offense and 12 third-down conversions, but turned the ball over twice inside the LSU 30-yard line and regularly squandered momentum-building drives.
• Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10: Matt Ruffolo made three field goals, Kavosiey Smoke had a 15-yard TD run and Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) beat South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) for the seventh time in eight years despite three turnovers.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran for 144 yards on 26 carries for the Wildcats, who set up a collision course toward next week's matchup at home against No. 11 Florida.
• Boston College 41, Missouri 34: Denis Grosel hit Zay Flowers from 10 yards out in overtime, and Brandon Sebastian’s interception sealed the victory for Boston College.
Harrison Mevis barely cleared the crossbar with a 56-yard field goal for Mizzou (2-2) as time expired to send the game into overtime.
