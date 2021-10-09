LEXINGTON, Ky. — Will Levis threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores and No. 16 Kentucky dominated LSU throughout in a 42-21 blowout Saturday night.
The Wildcats have their first 6-0 start since 1950, improved to 4-0 in the Southeastern Conference and earned a second consecutive win over a conference heavyweight.
Their biggest challenge looms at No. 2 Georgia next week in an East Division showdown, and they’ll enter with their best performance since the season opener.
Levis had a huge hand in that, with the quarterback bouncing back from a lackluster stretch to account for three second-half scores alone as Kentucky pulled away to a 35-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Penn State transfer sandwiched TD passes of 25, 11 and 3 yards between rushing scores of 5 and 1 yards as the Wildcats outgained the Tigers 475-408, though much of LSU's yardage came after the game was out of reach.
Levis finished 14 of 17 passing for 145 yards. Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
LSU (3-3, 1-2) sought to rebound from last week’s 24-19 loss to No. 18 Auburn. Instead, the Tigers played catch-up and by the time Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for the first of two TDs midway through the third quarter, the Tigers trailed 21-0.
Kentucky answered with two more scores to pad its lead.
Davis-Price rushed for 147 yards on 22 carries, while quarterback Max Johnson completed 22 of 38 passes for 261 yards and a 41-yard TD to Malik Nabers. LSU star receiver Kayshon Boutte, who entered with nine TD receptions, left the field on a cart after injuring his leg in the fourth quarter.
Social media speculation about the future of Tigers coach Ed Orgeron began before halftime of a game and is certain to increase after the Tigers were dominated on both sides of the ball.
A lost fumble on the opening drive set up one Kentucky touchdown before LSU turned it over on downs to set up another TD and a hole out of which it never came close to climbing.
• No. 20 Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0: Emory Jones had a career-high four touchdowns passes, potentially quieting calls for backup Anthony Richardson, and No. 20 Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) bounced back from a gut-wrenching loss at Kentucky that essentially knocked the Gators out of contention in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division.
• Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20: Hendon Hooker threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns to lead Tennessee (4-2, 2-1), which led 35-0 in the second quarter before the Gamecocks (3-3, 0-3) partially recovered.
UT’s Tiyon Evans rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown before leaving midway through the third quarter with an injury.
• Missouri 48, North Texas 35: Tyler Badie rushed for a career-high 217 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Missouri (3-3) to a non-conference win. Mizzou’s Connor Bazelak threw two TD passes.
