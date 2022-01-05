BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 21 LSU was on the brink of blowing a nine-point lead to 16th-ranked Kentucky in the final 2:25 when the Wildcats suddenly and stunningly flinched.
Tari Eason capped his 13-point performance with a dunk following Kentucky guard Davion Mintz's turnover in a one-point game with 13 seconds left, and the Tigers held off the Wildcats 65-50 on Tuesday night.
“Yeah, it was a wild finish,” Eason said. “Obviously, it wasn’t exactly the way we drew it up, but you know at the end of the day, a win is a win.”
Xavier Pinson added 11 points for LSU (13-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), capped by a flamboyant dunk in the final seconds after Kentucky's 15th and final turnover — again by Mintz — setting off a wild celebration inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Brandon Murray added 10 points for the Tigers in a tight contest in which neither team led by more than nine points.
Darius Days' third 3 of the game and Eason's inside basket put LSU ahead 61-52 with 2:35 to go, but Kentucky (11-3, 1-1) nearly rallied all the way back.
Mintz's 3 and driving layup through cluster of converging players capped an 8-0 run that made it 61-60 with 27 seconds left.
LSU then turned the ball over on a long inbound attempt, but Mintz gave it right back. Pinson's third steal led to Eason's slam to begin the Tigers' finishing flourish.
Mintz, who played 28 minutes after an injury to starting point guard and assist leader Sahvir Wheeler, led the Wildcats with 16 points. Jacob Toppin added 14 points and Kellan Grady scored 13. Center Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 rebounds.
Kentucky had to play all but the first four minutes of the game without Wheeler. The 5-foot-9 Georgia transfer, averaging 10.3 points and 7.8 assists per game, was flattened near midcourt when he ran head-first into a what was ruled a legal screen that the 7-foot, 230-pound Efton Reid set as Pinson dribbled by in transition.
• Texas A&M 81, Georgia 79: Marcus Williams dribbled out of the back court and drilled a pull-up 3-pointer with under a second left to give Texas A&M the win over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools Tuesday night.
The Aggies built a 12-point lead at the break, but Georgia roared back in the second half and took the lead with 5.5 seconds left on a three-point play by Kario Oquendo. Williams came off a screen to take the in-bounds pass and found space to take the open 3 that fell with 0.9 seconds left.
Texas A&M (12-2, 1-0) now has won five straight games and the victory give the Aggies their sixth win in 11 games all-time with Georgia.
Henry Coleman III led the Aggies with 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Wade Taylor IV chipped in 10 points off the bench.
Oquendo scored 12 of his team-high 21 points in the second half as Georgia (5-9, 0-1) erased a 46-34 halftime deficit. Noah Baumann hit 5 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 19 points and Braelen Bridges added a dozen points, seven rebounds and three assists.
• Vanderbilt 75, Arkansas 74: Chris Lykes missed the second of a pair of free throw attempts with 15 second left and Jaxson Robinson missed a potential game-winning three as Vanderbilt (8-4) held on to win its Southeastern Conference opener.
Scottie Pipen Jr. led the Commodores with 22 points, while Trey Thomas added 15 and Jordan Wright 12.
Stanley Umude led Arkansas (10-3, 0-1) with 28 points and Au-Diese Toney chipped in 20.
