FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JD Notae had 30 points and eight assists, and No. 18 Arkansas topped No. 6 Kentucky 75-73 on Saturday in a matchup of teams peaking late in the season.
Jaylin Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds as Arkansas (23-6, 12-4) helped create a tie with Kentucky (23-6, 12-4) and Tennessee for second place in the Southeastern Conference with two games to play.
The Razorbacks won for the 13th time in their last 14 games.
“What the group has done, they’ve weathered a really, really tough schedule," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “And not only did they kind of weather it, but they dominated it winning basketball games against some incredible teams.”
Notae passed to Williams for a jump shot that lifted Arkansas to a 71-70 lead with 1:22 left. Williams and Davonte Davis each made two free throws to help the Hogs hold on down the stretch.
Both teams remain in contention for the regular-season SEC title.
“I think we’re good enough, but we’ve got to keep getting better,” Musselman said. “This place (Bud Walton Arena) is magical when we’re winning.”
Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 18 rebounds for the Wildcats, who lost for the only the second time in their last 10 games. Sahvir Wheeler and Keion Brooks Jr. each scored 14 points.
Kentucky shot just 33 percent in the first half, including 0-for-8 on 3-pointers and trailed by as many as 13.
"They're not robots, they're not machines, and they did not play well," Kentucky coach John Calipari said of UK's early play.
Arkansas improved to 3-0 against Kentucky at Bud Walton Arena when both teams are ranked (2021-22, ’94-‘95, and ‘92-93).
Before Saturday, the last time the Razorbacks had beat Kentucky at BWA was eight years ago during the ‘13-14 season when they swept the ‘Cats with overtime wins in both Fayetteville and Lexington. Coupled with its 81-80 road victory over Kentucky at Rupp Arena last season, Arkansas has notched consecutive victories over the Wildcats for the first time since that ’13-14 campaign.
Arkansas could finish second in the SEC for the second consecutive season. The Razorbacks own the SEC’s best overall record (48-13) and best mark in regular-season league games (24-8) going back to the start of the ’20-21 campaign.
The Wildcats slipped to 3-5 against AP Top 25 teams this season, which includes a 1-5 away-from-home mark. The biggest win of Kentucky’s season remains an 80-62 road victory over then-No. 5 Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29.
"That's why Coach Cal's teams have been so great later in the year, especially in the postseason," Wheeler said. "In a game like this, there is a lot of pressure on the other team, but we love this. We play for this.
"By the time March comes around, it's just another game."
• Texas A&M 76, Ole Miss 66: Tyrece Radford scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half as the Aggies built a big lead and then cruised.
Texas A&M (18-11, 7-9 Southeastern Conference) has won three of its last four since ending a seven-game skid. Ole Miss (13-16, 4-12) has lost six of its last seven games.
The Aggies scored the first 14 points of the game and led 46-23 at the break, shooting 68% from the floor in the first half. Radford made a pair of 3-pointers and 7 of 8 field goals. Ole Miss shot 36% and missed eight 3-point attempts in the half.
Radford grabbed seven rebounds, was 8-of-12 shooting and has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games. Hassan Diarra added 13 points and Quenton Jackson 11. The Aggies finished 54% from the floor and 17-of-23 on free throws.
Henry Coleman III, who led the Aggies with 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting in a 16-point victory over Ole Miss on Jan. 11, had nine points and seven rebounds Saturday.
Matthew Murrell scored 20 points to lead Ole Miss. Tye Fagan added 10 points and a career-high eight assists. The Rebels didn't get within 10 points until about two minutes remained.
The Aggies have won six of the last eight games in the series.
• Florida 84, Georgia 72: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored a season-high 27 points, Tyree Appleby added 21 and the Gators (18-11, 8-8 SEC) drained 14 3-pointers at Georgia (6-23, 1-15).
Fleming, a grad transfer who played four years at Charleston Southern, was born and raised in Athens. He made the most of his homecoming, making 11 of 18 shots with four 3-pointers.
Appleby had five 3s and seven assists. Myreon Jones added 13 points and Colin Castleton 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Florida.
Kario Oquendo had four first-half 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead Georgia (6-23, 1-15), which has lost nine straight. Braelen Bridges added 16 points and Aaron Cook 10.
• Mississippi State 74, Vanderbilt 69: Tolu Smith scored 22 points and Iverson Molinar added 20 for the Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 SEC).
MSU made 7 of 8 free throws in the final minute to hold off the Commodores and Scotty Pippen Jr., who had 32 points.
Molinar set a school record by scoring in double figures in a 29th straight game. Tony Watts scored in all 28 games for MSU in 1991-92. Smith matched his season high.
In adding to Pippen's fourth 30-point game and fifth straight game with 20 points, Jordan Wright and Quentin Millora-Brown scored 10 points apiece for Vanderbilt (14-14, 6-10).
