STARKVILLE, Miss. — Dillon Johnson ran for two touchdowns and Mississippi State scored 14 points off of four Kentucky turnovers to beat the No. 12 Wildcats 31-17 on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) came up big with three interceptions of Will Levis and a fumble recovery. They turned a third-quarter fumble and pickoff into consecutive touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
Will Rogers set an SEC record by completing 92% of his passes — 36 of 39 — for 344 yards and a touchdown as the Bulldogs won their second consecutive game. Johnson had scoring runs of 9 and 1 yards and finished with 41 yards rushing on 11 carries. Jo'Quavious Marks rushed for 58 yards and a score.
Levis was 17 of 28 for 150 yards and the Wildcats (6-2, 4-2) managed just 66 yards rushing in being outgained 438-216.
Mississippi State now leads the series 25-24. The teams have alternated wins in the series from 2015 through Saturday.
• Missouri 37, Vanderbilt 28: Tyler Badie set the offensive pace with two rushing touchdowns and 294 total yards in a 37-28 win for Missouri (4-4, 1-3 SEC).
Vanderbilt (2-7, 0-5) took its 18th consecutive conference loss.
• Alabama A&M 42, Alabama State 28: Aqeel Glass passed for 321 yards and four touchdowns and Gary Quarles rushed for 126 yards and two scores to lift the Bulldogs (4-3, 2-3 SWAC) to a win in the Magic City Classic.
Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Dee Anderson, Kendric Johnson and Odieu Hilaire each caught a TD pass for A&M.
Ryan Nettles threw for 243 yards and three scores for the Hornets (3-4, 2-3).
• South Alabama 31, Arkansas State 13: Jake Bentley threw four first-half touchdown passes, two of them to Jaden Tolbert, for the Jaguars (5-3, 2-3 Sun Belt).
• Central Arkansas 38, Jacksonville State 14: Zerrick Cooper passed for 248 yards and one touchdown but also threw three interceptions for JSU (3-5).
• VMI 46, Samford 45: Michael Jackson’s 7-yard pass to Seth Morgan with 3:14 left gave the Keydets the win despite a missed 2-point conversion try. Liam Welch threw for 365 yards and a touchdown for Samford (3-5, 2-4 Southern), and he and Montrell Washington each ran for two scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.