FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Moses Moody scored 28 points, Jalen Tate added 22 and No. 12 Arkansas beat Texas A&M 87-80 on Saturday to match the program's longest Southeastern Conference winning streak at 11 games.
The Razorbacks also won 11 straight SEC games in 1993-94 en route to a national championship.
“The general fan doesn’t understand how hard it is to win 11 games in a row in league play,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “Trust me, it’s difficult. Did we play great tonight? No. We played well enough to win and we buckled down the stretch when we had to get defensive stops.”
Arkansas (21-5, 13-4 SEC) trailed by two until Moody sank a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left, prompting Texas A&M to take a timeout. Davonte Davis stole the ensuing inbound pass, threw it up the court to Justin Smith, and Smith threw down an emphatic, two-handed dunk.
Quenton Jackson’s 3-pointer from the corner on the next possession rimmed out, and Arkansas finished the game from the free-throw line.
Moody, a freshman, tied his career high for points, while Tate finished three points shy of his best.
Moody and Tate torched Texas A&M for 29 of Arkansas’ 38 points at halftime on a combined 10-of-18 shooting. Texas A&M had an 18-2 run in the first, though, and led by three at the break.
Jackson and Emmanuel Miller scored 23 points each, and Savion Flagg added 16 for Texas A&M (8-9, 2-8).
• Kentucky 92, South Carolina 64: Davion Mintz and Brandon Boston Jr. both set career bests with six 3-pointers apiece and the Wildcats (9-15, 8-9 SEC) thumped the Gamecocks (6-14, 4-12).
Mintz finished with 20 points and seven assists with five of his 3s coming in the opening five minutes of the second half, including three straight to boost the Wildcats to a 19-point lead, 55-36. Boston scored 21 points. Olivier Sarr added 15 points and Isaiah Jackson 13 points with 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.
Kentucky finished with its first losing record in the SEC since 1989. The 28-point win was the largest margin of victory for the Wildcats since a 36-point triumph over Morehead State in their season opener.
Keyshawn Bryant scored 16 points and Jayyn McCreary 14 for the Gamecocks.
• LSU 86, Missouri 80: Trendon Watford scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half and his short jumper with just over a minute left broke a final tie as LSU (16-8, 11-6 SEC) battled past Missouri (15-8, 8-8).
Cameron Thomas scored 29 points, making 10 of 12 at the line, to lead LSU. Dru Smith led Mizzou with 17 points.
• Ole Miss 56, Vanderbilt 46: Jarkel Joiner had 15 points and Romello White added 11 to help the Rebels (15-10, 10-8 SEC) down the Commodores (8-15, 3-13).
Ole Miss ended the first half with an 18-6 run to lead 34-22 at halftime. After Vandy scored the opening basket of the second half, Ole Miss scored 15 straight points over a 9½-minute span while the Commodores missed eight straight shots and committed eight turnovers. Vanderbilt ended the drought on Issac McBride’s 3-pointer with 10:06 left.
McBride made 4 of 7 from 3-point range and all four of his foul shots to score 16 points for Vanderbilt. Jordan Wright added 11 points.
