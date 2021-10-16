ATHENS, Ga. — The final seconds were meaningless.
Except to the Georgia defense.
For the first time all season, the fearsome Bulldogs gave up two touchdowns in a game Saturday. It didn't really matter as they romped to another victory — their first as the nation's new No. 1 team — with a 30-13 triumph over No. 11 Kentucky.
Still, their desire to keep Kentucky from scoring at the end, and the lengths the Wildcats went to for their second TD, epitomized where Georgia's at right now.
The Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) aren't content just to win.
They want to bury opponents.
“There may only be 4 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but we still don't want anybody in our end zone,” linebacker Adam Anderson said. “I'm still hurting right now.”
Stetson Bennett, starting his third straight game in place of injured JT Daniels, threw for 250 yards and three touchdown passes — two of them to freshman tight end Brock Bowers.
With the game decided, Kentucky (6-1, 4-1) drove to a first down at the Georgia 1 in the final minute.
Will Levis was stuffed on a quarterback sneak. JuTahn McClain was stopped for no gain. Instead of letting the clock run out, the Wildcats called their final timeout.
Finally, they scored. Levis delivered a quick slant to Wan'Dale Robinson, who dove into the end zone with 4 seconds remaining, while what was left of the crowd at Sanford Stadium booed loudly.
Georgia's defense had given up only two touchdowns all season. Kentucky managed to double that total, though the Bulldogs weren't done yet.
Clearly angry, they blocked the extra point to keep one last point off the board.
“It's just pride,” said coach Kirby Smart, whose team is surrendering a miniscule 6.6 points a game. “When you're competing at the highest levels to be the best in the country, that doesn't change — regardless of the scoreboard or the time on the clock.”
The Bulldogs limited Kentucky to 243 total yards, while also blocking a field-goal attempt on the final play of the third quarter.
“They’re a great defense,” Levis said. “I think we were able to do some things that we’re going to be proud of looking at the tape, but could’ve had opportunities to do a little more.”
Sitting at 6-0 for the first time since 1950, the Wildcats pulled out all stops, even running a hook and lateral. But they followed up 330 yards rushing in a win over LSU with a mere 51 yards on the ground against Georgia.
Leading only 14-7 at halftime, the Bulldogs took the second-half kickoff and drove 75 yards in six plays to effectively finish off the Wildcats and gain a stranglehold on the SEC East race.
• LSU 49, No. 20 Florida 42: Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for an LSU-record 287 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers' banged-up defense came up with four interceptions against Florida (4-3, 2-3 SEC).
The stirring performance produced thunderous roars from a Death Valley crowd that came in with low expectations after unranked LSU (4-3, 2-2) had dropped its previous two games against Auburn and Kentucky, fueling speculation coach Ed Orgeron's hold on his job was tenuous at best.
• No. 21 Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14: Isaiah Spiller rushed 20 times for 168 yards and one touchdown and Devon Achane added 16 carries for 124 yards and two scores to power Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2 SEC) after last week’s upset of Alabama. Missouri (3-4, 0-3) ranks last nationally in run defense.
• South Carolina 21, Vanderbilt 20: Former grad assistant turned quarterback Zeb Noland threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette with 37 seconds left for South Carolina (4-3, 1-3 SEC), extending Vanderbilt's losing streak against SEC opponents to 16. Parker White hit the extra point.
