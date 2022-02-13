LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tsbiebwe seemingly hasn't been distracted by his candidacy for National Player of the Year honors, considering the Kentucky standout continues to go about his business on the court.
Tshiebwe scored 27 points and had 19 rebounds to lead No. 5 Kentucky to a 78-57 win over Florida on Saturday.
“He's been a beast,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said, “... this is high-level basketball here. This isn't eighth-grade.”
Tshiebwe stood out above the Gators and collected a nation-leading 18th double-double of the season and his 11th in a row. The Wildcats (21-4, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) have won six straight.
Tshiebwe promised a young fan Friday that he would attempt to grab 20 rebounds, which provided extra inspiration.
“That's why I came in today with a different mindset to rebound for her," he said. “... I think she'll be more than happy for 19 rebounds.”
TyTy Washington had 10 points for Kentucky, including eight in the second half, before leaving the game with 12:51 remaining with a lower left leg injury. He didn't return. Calipari said an X-ray was negative, adding the freshman guard is “day-to-day.”
“He still might be out a week or two,” Calipari said. “It could be a muscle, it could be something that separated.”
Kellan Grady had 15 points and Davion Mintz added 11 for the Wildcats.
The Gators (16-9, 6-6) saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Colin Castelton led Florida with 18 points, while Myreon Jones, who made seven 3-pointers in a win over Georgia on Tuesday, finished with just six points.
Kentucky made their first four field goals, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Grady and used a 14-2 to produce a 20-6 lead. Grady scored all nine of his first-half points during the spurt, which included 12 unanswered by the Wildcats.
Despite the sluggish start, the Gators used a 15-2 run of their own to narrow the margin to 22-21 with six minutes remaining in the first half. Kentucky regrouped and responded with six straight points — all by Tshiebwe — and led 33-28 at the half.
The Wildcats put the game away by scoring 13 of the first 15 points to open the second half.
“This is a tough place to play and there was a lot of energy," Florida coach Mike White said. “When the second half starts the same way, it can be disheartening. We have to be tougher mentally ... we've got to be better than that and then go on to the next play.”
• No. 19 Tennessee 73, Vanderbilt 64: Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to score 16 points to lead the Vols (18-6, 9-3 SEC) over the Commodores (13-11, 5-7).
Josiah-Jordan James had 14 points, John Fulkerson 12 and Santiago Vescovi 10 for Tennessee.
Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 23 points for Vandy. Myles Stute scored 17 and Rodney Chatman had 11.
The Volunteers led by as many as 16 points early in the second half, but the Commodores cut the difference to a point with 11:34 to play.
From there, Tennessee's defense held Vanderbilt scoreless for more than four minutes.
“We had to come together and do what we had to do on defense,” Zeigler said. “They hit us pretty hard (in the second half). We looked at each other and got it done.”
• South Carolina 80, Georgia 68: Keyshawn Bryant scored 22 points, Devin Carter added 21, and the Gamecocks snapped a three-game losing streak.
Bryant and Carter combined to shoot 16 of 24 with five 3-pointers for the Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7 Southeastern Conference). James Reese V added 10 points and six assists.
Kario Oquendo scored 18 points, Braelen Bridges added 16, Jabri Abdur-Rahim 12 and Aaron Cook 11 with six assists for Georgia (6-19, 1-11), which lost its fifth straight.
• LSU 69, Mississippi State 65: Tari Eason scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting to lead the Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) past the Bulldogs (14-10, 5-6).
Xavier Pinson added 12 points and Darius Days 10 for LSU, which shot 42%. The Tigers, other than Eason, were 14-of-37 from the field.
Iverson Molinar was 10-of-10 on free throws and totaled 26 points for the Bulldogs. Tolu Smith finished with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while Garrison Brooks posted 11 points and 11 rebounds.
• Missouri 74, Ole Miss 68: The Tigers (10-14, 4-7 SEC) had five players score in double figures to beat the Rebels (12-13, 3-9).
Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III led Mizzou with 14 points each. DaJuan Gordon, Kobe Brown and Amari Davis added 13 each.
Matthew Murrell's 15 points led the Rebels. Jarkel Joiner scored 13 and Luis Rodriguez had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
