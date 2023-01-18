Starkville, Miss. — Zakai Zeigler had 24 points and Tennessee made 8 of 9 3-pointers in the second half as the No. 9 Volunteers were able to pull away late in a 70-59 win over Mississippi State on Tuesday night.
The Vols (15-3, 5-1 SEC) shot 2 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half as the Bulldogs clamped down on Tennessee but it was a different story in the final 20 minutes. Zeigler had 14 points in the second half and Tennessee nearly doubled its production from the first when the game was tied at 23.
Mississippi St. (12-6, 1-5) improved on its first half total as well, scoring 10 more points in the frame. The pace played out of the Bulldogs’ realm, however, as the defensive minded Mississippi St. team couldn’t keep up with the hot shooting Vols.
Tennessee's Julian Phillips had 18 points and 11 rebounds while Josiah-Jordan James finished with 13 points. Tennessee shot 23 of 51 (45%) from the field in the game with a 42% 3-point night. The Vols were also big from the line, making 14 of 15.
After turning the ball over 11 times in the first half, the Vols finished with 17 turnovers for the game.
Mississippi St. shot 19 of 57 from the field as offensive struggles continue. The Bulldogs made 7 of 26 from 3-point range and had 14 of 22 from the free throw line.
Shakeel Moore had his best game as a collegiate player scoring a career-high 20 points for the Bulldogs, making all eight of his free throw attempts. Tolu Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Tennessee won the rebounding battle 39-31.
After a rough loss to Kentucky at home last week, the Vols needed a bounce back. It wasn’t easy, but the second half answer from the team spoke volumes as overcame a nine-point deficit in the first half.
The Bulldogs continue to slide having lost six of the last seven games, but that hasn’t told the full story. Mississippi St. continues to make progress in year one under Chris Jans.
Tennessee travels to LSU on Saturday.
Mississippi State hosts Florida on Saturday night.
• Ole Miss 70, South Carolina 58: Matthew Murrell made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Jayveous McKinnis had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Rebels to their first SEC victory this season.
It was the first SEC win for Ole Miss (9-9, 1-5) since beating Georgia on Feb. 19 before losing its final four conference games last season.
Murrell scored 16 of his points in the second half, including 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to extend the Ole Miss lead to 55-42 with 4:16 left. He finished two points shy of his season high.
Freshman Amaree Abram added eight points and James White, making his second career start, had seven points for Ole Miss, which plays No. 25 Arkansas on Saturday.
Ole Miss led 30-20 at the break after holding South Carolina to 30% shooting. The Gamecocks went seven-plus minutes without making a field goal and closed the half making just two of their final 14 shots.
Ole Miss went on a 10-0 run in the second half, with five straight points from TJ Caldwell, to take a 45-31 lead with 11 minutes left.
Star freshman Gregory Jackson II scored 15 points on 5-of-20 shooting and Chico Carter Jr. added 12 points for South Carolina (8-10, 1-4). The Gamecocks shot 37% from the field and were outrebounded 43-31.
