FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dominique Johnson scored the go-ahead touchdown with 21 seconds left and Arkansas rallied to beat Mississippi State, 31-28.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 3-3 in SEC) had an opportunity to tie the game with two seconds left, but kicker Nolan McCord missed a 40-yard try, giving Arkansas the win. McCord took the kick after Mississippi State’s first-string kicker Brandon Ruiz missed his first two of the game, including one from 23 yards.
The win makes Arkansas (6-3, 2-3) bowl-eligible, under non-COVID qualifications, for the first time since 2016 and gives the Razorbacks their second win this season over a team ranked inside the College Football Playoff top 25.
“We didn’t just win the Super Bowl but it feels like it,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “Very, very excited to know we’re going to play in December or January.”
The Razorbacks, trailing 28-23 with one minute left, appeared to have lost when KJ Jefferson’s pass into the flat on fourth down from the Mississippi State 25 fell incomplete. However, the Bulldogs were called for holding, Arkansas moved up to the 15 and two plays later, Johnson scored on a 4-yard run.
Mississippi State had twice come back from two scores down to take the lead. The last of which came on the series before, when Will Rogers found Jo’quavious Marks for a 15-yard score with 2:22 left. Jefferson and the Razorbacks went 75 yards on 10 plays in 2:01 on the game-winning drive.
“We lost this game by one play, which, we had plenty of plays the first half and in the second half, too, to win this game,” Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said. “You’ve got to make those plays in a comprehensive fashion, one on top of the next.”
Rogers finished 36 of 48 for 417 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.
Johnson, who began the year as the fourth-string running back, made his first start of the season and ran for 107 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns.
Jefferson had his most efficient game of the season, completing 19 of 23 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown. Treylon Burks, who entered as the SEC’s leader in yards receiving, caught six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.
• No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6: Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to former starter JT Daniels. The defense for Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) held leading Mizzou’s Tyler Badie, the SEC’s leading rusher, to 41 yards.
• No. 15 Ole Miss 27, Liberty 14: Matt Corral threw for 324 yards and a touchdown to lead Ole Miss (7-2) past Liberty and former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze. Ole Miss led 24-0 at halftime.
• UAB 52, Louisiana Tech 38: DeWayne McBride ran for 210 yards and scored four touchdowns, both career highs, and UAB (6-3, 4-1 Conference USA) became bowl-eligible.
• Monmouth 45, UNA 33: Dexter Boykin had 172 yards receiving and a touchdown for UNA (2-7, 1-3 Big South), but Tony Muskett threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns for Monmouth.
• Troy 31, South Alabama 24: Gunnar Watson completed 11 of 14 passes for 121 yards, Jamontez Woods rushed for two scores and Troy (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) won despite not scoring after halftime. The Trojans held South Alabama (5-4, 2-4) to 10 second-half points.
• Alabama A&M 42, Miss. Valley State 14: Aqeel Glass threw for 332 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and Dee Anderson caught had 122 receiving yards and three of those scores for A&M (5-3, 3-3 SWAC). Zabrian Moore had a team-high 133 receiving yards.
• Prairie View A&M 24, Alabama State 20: Jawon Pass threw for 171 yards and rushed for 25 yards and two touchdowns for Prairie View (7-1, 6-0 SWAC). ASU (3-5, 2-4) was held to 212 yards of offense.
• Jacksonville State 40, Abilene Christian 28: Zerrick Cooper threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns, Josh Samuel rushed for 119 yards and two TDs in the final game for coach John Grass, who announced he is stepping down from JSU (4-5, 2-2) after eight years as head coach.
• Samford 35, The Citadel 14: Jay Stanton rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown and DeMarcus Ware ran for two touchdowns for Samford (4-5, 3-4 Southern).
