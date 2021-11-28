GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Zach Carter made his way to one corner of the Swamp and found himself celebrating alongside the Florida band.
His next move? Directing, of course.
“I stayed on beat!" said Carter, one of 27 seniors playing their final game at Florida Field.
It was a fitting end for Carter and the Gators, who finally found some rhythm after a two-month roller-coaster ride that included coach Dan Mullen's firing.
Anthony Richardson came off the bench and led the Gators to a 24-21 victory over rival Florida State on Saturday that made them bowl eligible a week after Mullen's dismissal. Florida had lost nine of its previous 11 games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams.
Richardson replaced turnover-prone Emory Jones early in third quarter and completed 5 of 7 passes for 55 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown to Justin Shorter that gave the Gators (6-6) some breathing room in a tight game.
Dameon Pierce took over from there, going untouched for a 2-yard score after running around and through the Seminoles (5-7). His touchdown came four plays after getting penalized 15 yards for continuing to participate without a helmet. Pierce finished with 62 yards on the ground.
“It's just means so much to send us out the right way, the seniors,” Pierce said. "All week, that was all we talked about, ‘Man, we’re going to send y'all out the right way.' And the seniors saying, ‘We going to go out the right way.’ Everybody had that same goal. Everybody worked toward that same goal. Just to see it pay off on the field.
“It might not have been as pretty as we wanted it to be, but there's beauty in it. I wouldn't want it easy. I like a hard-fought battle and that's what it was today.”
The Seminoles scored to make it close in the final minutes, but they badly botched an onside kick. Parker Grothaus essentially whiffed trying to hit the top of the ball, barely brushing it and knocking it off the tee. Florida took over and ran out the clock for their third straight victory in the series.
“I’ve never seen that before in my life,” said Florida's Greg Knox, who improved to 2-0 as an interim head coach. "That was a big one.”
Florida State, which entered the game as a 2½-point underdog despite winning its previous two games, will miss the postseason for the third time in four years.
“It’s a hard way to end the season because this is a team that continued to believe," FSU coach Mike Norvell said.
• No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0: Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, including two to tight end Brock Bowers, and No. 1 Georgia finished its undefeated regular season by overwhelming Georgia Tech.
Georgia (12-0) gained momentum for next week's much-anticipated Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 3 Alabama in Atlanta.
It is the first undefeated regular season for the Bulldogs since 1982, when they capped a streak of three consecutive SEC championships with tailback Herschel Walker.
The renewal of the battle for state bragging rights was a mismatch.
Georgia, which began the day leading the nation with its averages of 7.5 points and 236 yards allowed, posted its third shutout while giving up only 171 yards to Georgia Tech (3-9).
Bowers had a 77-yard touchdown catch, and Kenny McIntosh added a 59-yard scoring run. Bowers, a freshman, also scored on a 9-yard catch. He has 10 touchdown receptions, a school record for tight ends.
• Georgia State 37, Troy 10: Gunnar Watson completed 21 of his 38 passes for 287 yards, but Troy (5-7, 3-5 Sun Belt) managed only 57 rushing yards on 38 carries and failed to earn bowl eligibility.
Jamyest Williams rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown for Georgia State (7-5, 6-2), which totaled 247 rushing yards.
