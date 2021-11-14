KNOXVILLE — The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 and just finished off a perfect run through the Southeastern Conference schedule.
They're not satisfied yet.
Stetson Bennett ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Georgia routed Tennessee 41-17 Saturday.
The Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0 SEC) went unbeaten in the SEC regular season for the first time since the league split into divisions in 1992 and went to an eight-game schedule.
“Nobody thinks they’ve arrived,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “There’s things we can continue to work to get better at, and they’ll continue to do that. But tonight? They went through a tough gauntlet in our league and played well.”
Georgia already had its fourth berth in the SEC championship game in five years locked up coming into this game. The Bulldogs last went undefeated in league play in 1982 with a 6-0 mark, also the last time the Bulldogs started 10-0.
“I mean 39 years, I mean it's special … ” Bennett said.
The Bulldogs actually trailed by their largest margin this season after Tennessee scored a touchdown on the opening drive. Georgia also was down 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Georgia responded by reeling off 27 straight points, including 17 in a dominating second quarter. Derion Kendrick intercepted a pass by Hendon Hooker, and Channing Tindall stripped Hooker of the ball — Tindall had three of Georgia's six sacks.
“We didn’t come up here to take shots,” Smart said. “We came up here to throw them.”
Bennett threw a 23-yard TD pass to James Cook just before halftime. Cook also ran 10 times and matched his career high with 104 yards and two more TDs. Stetson finished with 213 yards passing and ran for 40 more.
“You’ve got to make some plays to give yourself a chance to play it to the end," first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. "Red zone wasn’t good enough. Losing the turnover (battle) 2-0 hurt.”
Tennessee (5-5, 3-4) had five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, former All-Star first baseman Todd Helton and WNBA champ Candace Parker on hand along with an announced crowd of 100,074 for a team coming off a win at Kentucky, its first upset of a Top 20 team on the road since 2006.
• Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 17: Will Levis threw for two scores, Chris Rodriguez Jr. had 114 rushing yards and a touchdown and Kentucky (7-3, 5-3 SEC) stopped a three-game losing streak.
• Missouri 31, South Carolina 28: Tyler Badie rushed 34 times for 209 yards and a touchdown for Missouri (5-5, 2-4 SEC).
• No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette 35, Troy 21: Levi Lewis threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score for the Ragin' Cajuns (9-1, 7-0 Sun Belt), who have won a school-record nine straight games.
Gunnar Watson was 29-of-55 passing for 350 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Trojans (5-5, 3-3), who turned it over on their final three possessions.
• UAB 21, Marshall 14: DeWayne McBride ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns for the Blazers (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA), who held Marshall to 37 rushing yards.
• Kennesaw State 28, North Alabama 24: Blake Dever threw for 249 yards and three scores for UNA (2-8, 1-4 Big South), but Xavier Shepherd gave KSU (9-1, 6-0) the win with a 2-yard TD run in the final minute.
• Jacksonville State 38, Lamar 7: Zerrick Cooper passed for 244 yards and three touchdowns and the Gamecocks (5-5, 3-2) held Lamar to 147 yards of offense.
• Alabama A&M 52, Texas Southern 49: Aqeel Glass threw a 1-yard touchdown to Bryson Clark with 42 seconds left to cap a 14-0 game-winning run for the Bulldogs (6-3, 4-3 SWAC). He threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns.
• Miss. Valley State 44, Alabama State 31: Ryan Nettles passed for 208 yards and three touchdowns for the Hornets (3-6, 2-5 SWAC), but MVSU (3-7, 2-5) totaled 496 yards of offense.
• Appalachian State 31, South Alabama 7: Desmond Trotter threw for 226 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for the Jaguars (5-5, 2-5 Sun Belt), who rushed 33 times for 58 yards against the Mountaineers (8-2, 5-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.