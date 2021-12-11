SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Freshman and hometown hero Blake Wesley’s driving pull-up jumper in the lane with 11.7 seconds to go put Notre Dame ahead and the Irish stunned No. 10 Kentucky 66-62 on Saturday.
Dane Goodwin added a dunk as time expired and fans stormed the Purcell Pavilion court.
Wesley — the first South Bend public high school student to sign at Notre Dame in 36 years — was among those mobbed after hitting the winner in his first collegiate home start.
“It gave me chills when he was introduced as from South Bend,” Irish coach Mike Brey said.
Notre Dame (4-4) ended a three-game losing skid in its first matchup of the season against a ranked team, while also halting the Wildcats' (7-2) seven-game winning streak.
The Wildcats’ Oscar Tshiebwe led all players with 25 points. He was 11 of 14 from the field to go with seven rebounds and game highs of three steals and two blocks.
Fort Wayne native Keion Brooks added 12 points and seven rebounds in his first game back in his home state.
A somber Kentucky coach John Calipari opened his postgame press conference by addressing the tornadoes that touched down in parts of Kentucky on Friday night, killing at least 70 and destroying hundreds of homes and businesses, according to Saturday evening updates.
“The Commonwealth was really dealt an unbelievable blow,” Calipari said. “It’s going to take decades to fix.”
• No. 9 Alabama 83, No. 14 Houston 82: Juwan Gary had 19 points and J.D. Davison had the go-ahead dunk and critically swatted the ball away to prevent a Houston tip-in at the buzzer.
Jaden Shackelford had 18 points, Jahvon Quinerly 17 and Davison 10 for the Tide (8-1), which shot 52%.
• No. 8 Kansas 102, Missouri 65: Ochai Agbaji scored 21 points, Christian Braun and Dajuan Harris had 13 apiece, and Kansas dominated its longtime rival.
The Jayhawks (8-1) have won eight of the past nine games in a series that began in 1907 but hadn't been played since the Tigers left the Big 12 after the 2012 season. Javon Pickett led Missouri (5-5) with 19 points.
• Oklahoma 88, No. 12 Arkansas 66: Elijah Harkless scored 21 points for Oklahoma (8-2), which opened on a 13-0 run.
Arkansas fell to 9-1 and coach Eric Musselman got two technical fouls and ejected with 3:30 to play.
• No. 25 LSU 69, Georgia Tech 53: Tari Eason scored 23 points, and No. 25 LSU recovered from a 15-point first-half deficit to remain undefeated.
Xavier Pinson had 13 points and Brandon Murray added 10 points for LSU (9-0).
• Western Kentucky 71, Ole Miss 48: Jamarion Sharp scored 16 points, leading four Hilltoppers in double figures.
WKU (6-4) shot 50% to Ole Miss' 27%. Jarkel Joiner had 13 and Nysier Brooks 10 for Ole Miss (6-3).
• Colorado State 66, Mississippi State 63: David Roddy scored 19 points, Kendle Moore added 13 for Colorado State (10-0).
Garrison Brooks scored 15 points for the Bulldogs (6-3).
• TCU 68, Texas A&M 64: Chuck O'Bannon Jr. scored 18 points off the bench and Emanuel Miller added 13 points for TCU (8-1).
Marcus Williams led Texas A&M (7-2) with 16 points.
• Troy 75, Tennessee Tech 72: Duke Miles hit four straight free throws to give Troy the lead and Christyon Eugene hit back-to-back jumpers to help preserve it.
Nick Stampley tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Troy (6-4) and Efe Odigie added 12 points and nine rebounds. Duke Deen added 11 points.
• Samford 52, Alabama A&M 50: Jaron Rillie’s layup with 54 seconds left gave Samford (8-2) a 51-48 lead. Jermaine Marshall had 12 points for Samford and Jacob Tryon and Rillie each scored 11. Jalen Johnson scored 18 and Garrett Hicks 12 for A&M (1-6).
• Pepperdine 79, Alabama State 62: Houston Mallette had a season-high 24 points for Pepperdine (4-8).
Kenny Strawbridge had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets (2-9). Gerald Liddell added 14 points. Isaiah Range had seven rebounds.
