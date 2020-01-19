NASHVILLE — Jordan Bowden scored 21 points, and the Tennessee Volunteers beat Vanderbilt 66-45 Saturday for their fifth straight win against the Commodores for their longest winning streak in this in-state rivalry in 38 years.
Tennessee (11-6, 3-2 SEC) won 10 straight against Vanderbilt between 1978 and 1982, and now these Volunteers also have won four straight at Memorial Gym and pulled within 54-53 of Vanderbilt inside the SEC's oldest gym.
Yves Pons and John Fulkerson each scored 12 points for Tennessee.
Vanderbilt (8-9, 0-4) snapped a streak of 1,080 straight games making at least one 3-pointer, which spanned 34 years. That leaves UNLV and Princeton as the only schools to make at least one 3 since the shot was introduced for the 1986-87 season. Jordan Wright nearly hit a 3 to keep the streak alive with 3:18 left that didn't count due to a shot clock violation.
The Commodores also lost their 22nd straight conference game during the regular season, a skid that started under former coach Bryce Drew. That ties the second-longest skid in SEC history, matching Alabama's 22-game skid between 1960 and 1970 and is just two away from matching Sewanee's mark of 24 consecutive losses between 1938 and 1940.
No. 10 Kentucky 73, Arkansas 66
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nick Richards and No. 10 Kentucky kept their composure after coach John Calipari was ejected, holding off Arkansas.
Richards had 17 points and nine rebounds, leading a balanced effort for the Wildcats (13-4, 4-1 Southeastern Conference). Ashton Hagans had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 10 boards.
Mason Jones scored 19 points for Arkansas (14-3, 3-2), which has dropped nine straight in the series. Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 14 points.
The game was tied at 44 with 8:19 left in the second half when Calipari became upset after forward EJ Montgomery was whistled for an offensive foul for an illegal screen. He received two technical fouls as the crowd cheered wildly.
Jones then made three free throws to give the Razorbacks their first lead since the opening minutes. But the Wildcats stepped up their defensive effort and put together a 17-2 run.
South Carolnia 81, Texas A&M 67
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jair Bolden scored 19 points and South Carolina defeated Texas A&M.
The Gamecocks made 16-of-30 of their 3-point attempts, in keeping the Aggies at arms’ length for most of the second part of the second half.
The Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 SEC) led 39-33 at halftime thanks to 10 points each from Justin Minaya and Bolden over the first 20 minutes. The Aggies (8-8, 2-3) briefly grabbed a lead at 49-48 nearly midway through the second half before the Gamecocks reclaimed the lead for good, primarily thanks to the long shot (10 of 18 from the 3-point line in the second half).
Minaya added 18 points and Jermaine Couisnard chipped in 17 for the Gamecocks.
Other games
No. 11 Louisville 79, No. 3 Duke 73
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman David Johnson had a season-high 19 points and No. 11 Louisville hung on down the stretch to beat No. 3 Duke 79-73 on Saturday night in a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s regular-season title chase.
Malik Williams added two free throws with 16 seconds left and followed immediately with a transition dunk off a turnover, a sequence that all but sealed a grind-it-out win for the Cardinals in the Blue Devils’ famously hostile home arena.
By the end, the Cardinals (15-3, 6-1 ACC) had claimed the only regular-season meeting between the teams and put themselves in a tie with No. 9 Florida State atop the league standings. More impressively, the Cardinals won despite league-leading scorer Jordan Nwora finishing with just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.
No. 2 Baylor 75, Oklahoma State 68
STILLWATER, Okla. — Freddie Gillespie and Jared Butler each scored 17 points, and No. 2 Baylor beat Oklahoma State 75-68 for its 14th straight victory.
Baylor (15-1, 5-0 Big 12) overcame a 12-point deficit in the last 14 minutes. Devonte Bandoo scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half.
Oklahoma State has lost five in a row. Isaac Likekele had 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Cowboys (9-8, 0-5). Cameron McGriff also scored 16 points.
DePaul 79, No. 5 Butler 66
CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Reed scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting, leading DePaul to the victory.
The Blue Demons (13-5, 1-4 Big East) knocked off a top-five team for the first time since beating No. 5 Kansas on Dec. 2, 2006. Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 20 points, and freshman Romeo Weems finished with 11.
Butler (15-3, 3-2) trailed by double digits for the entire second half of its second straight loss. Kamar Baldwin led the Bulldogs with 16 points, and Jordan Tucker had 13.
