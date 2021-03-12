Kentucky's season ended with a missed last-second shot in the SEC tournament.
But things began spiraling downward for the Wildcats long before Thursday's disappointing 74-73 setback against Mississippi State that sealed their fate: No NCAA tournament this year.
When the Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar made two free throws with seven seconds left, it assured the Wildcats (9-16) will miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013 and just the second in John Calipari's 12-year tenure in Lexington.
With Duke withdrawing from the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament due to a positive COVID test, it will be the first time since 1976 that both the Blue Devils and Kentucky will not be in the NCAAs.
Digesting the reality and enduring a losing season at college basketball's winningest program will make for a long offseason for the Wildcats.
“I've never lost this many games in my life in basketball consecutively like this," graduate guard Davion Mintz said. “I know other guys on this roster haven't, either. But now you know how it feels. You don't want to climb back into that hole. You don't want that pain to come back.”
Kentucky dug that deep hole in the season’s first month, and it became harder to climb out of as the losses piled up.
The Wildcats were able to string together a couple of three-game winning streaks, but still finished the season seven games under .500 in the pandemic-shortened season. Those spurts merely halted slides of six and four games, respectively, which meant the blue-blood program needed to mount its longest winning steak of the season and win the SEC tournament to extend the season.
“We were a couple of wins away from being a team, even with a bad record, we were right there,” Calipari said of Kentucky's NCAA prospects. “But at the end of the day, you've gotta win games and you've gotta be tough and you've got to play winning basketball. ... We were never able to get fully engaged in that.”
The last time Kentucky was out of the Big Dance was in 2013 after going 21-12 — then was promptly bounced from the NIT by Robert Morris in the first round. Don't look for the Wildcats in any postseason tourney this year. It's the program’s first losing campaign since going 13-19 in 1988-89, one that approached historic proportions as Kentucky’s worst since the 1926-27 squad began 1-8 on the way to a 3-13 ending.
Kentucky has work to do to bounce back from this low point in program history.
“I'm disappointed in the record, but not disappointed in these kids,” Calipari said, being careful not to look too far ahead. “We weren't what we thought we could be in different spots, but we'll address that when this winds down.”
Molinar scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting Thursday for Mississippi State (15-13), which faces top-seeded Alabama in today's quarterfinals.
• Missouri 73, Georgia 70: Dru Smith made two free throws with 15.2 seconds left, and the Tigers (16-8) held off the Bulldogs (14-12), who lost their third straight.
Xavier Pinson added 17, Kobe Brown 16 and Jeremiah Tilmon 10 for seventh-seeded Missouri, which plays eighth-ranked Arkansas tonight.
Sahvir Wheeler led Georgia with 14 points, Toumani Camara finished with 13 and K.D. Johnson had 12.
• Florida 69, Vanderbilt 63: Tre Mann scored 22 points, and the fifth-seeded Gators (14-8) snapped a two-game skid. They will play No. 4 seed Tennessee today for the second game between the teams in six days.
Noah Locke scored 13 points for Florida, and Tyree Appleby added 12 off the bench.
Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Commodores (9-16) with 23 points, making all 10 free throws. D.J. Harvey and Trey Thomas each had 12 points.
