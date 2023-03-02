Another SEC showdown is looming at the league tournament this week between undefeated No. 1 South Carolina and one-loss, No. 4 LSU.
The teams met on Super Bowl Sunday in a highly anticipated game featuring two of the game's biggest stars in reigning AP player of the year Aliyah Boston for the Gamecocks and the Tigers' Angel Reese.
South Carolina shut down Reese — it was her only game this season without double figures in both points and rebounds — in an 88-64 victory.
The tournament opened in Greenville, South Carolina, with two games Wednesday. The top four seeds — South Carolina (29-0), LSU (27-1), No. 3 Tennessee (21-10) and No. 4 Mississippi (22-7) — don't play until Friday. The semifinals will be Saturday, with the championship and the NCAA tournament's automatic bid at stake on Sunday.
The February beatdown by South Carolina left LSU coach Kim Mulkey a bit humbled. “It's South Carolina, in my opinion,” she said, "and everyone else.”
At the moment, Mulkey has a much more modest goal for tournament play in her second year at LSU.
“I've never won an SEC tournament game as a coach,” said Mulkey, whose team lost its opener a season ago to eventual champion Kentucky. “So our goal is to win one more in the SEC tournament than we've done since this staff has been here.”
The Gamecocks have their own motivation from a year ago. South Carolina was heavily favored to win its seventh tournament crown in eight seasons. Instead, Kentucky rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter for a 64-62 victory.
The Gamecocks haven't lost in 35 games since, including a run to the 2022 national title.
South Carolina leading scorer Zia Cooke says that defeat is in the past and there's no reminders or rallying cry.
“I think what happened last year is what happened last year,” she said. “We've moved on."
Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, whose team wrapped up its seventh regular-season SEC championship in the past 10 seasons, has seen her team step up to each challenge this year and doesn't expect that to change.
“I know this team understands the path that's in front of them,” Staley said. “They stay current with that, so I can only feel good about what they've done.”
There are six other 20-win teams in the SEC this season: Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State (20-9), Alabama (20-9), Georgia (20-10) and Arkansas (20-11). That group is a combined 0-14 against South Carolina and LSU this season.
• Kentucky 72, Florida 57: Robyn Benton scored 20 points, Adebola Adeyeye had 11 points and 17 rebounds and the Wildcats (11-18) won a game marred by a scuffle.
Kentucky snapped a seven-game losing streak to advance to play No. 6 Alabama on Thursday.
The game was impacted by a 22-minute delay for an official review following an altercation between Florida forward Tatyana Wyche and Kentucky forward Ajae Petty with 5:26 remaining in the second quarter. Wyche threw the ball in the direction of Petty and then chased after her down the court. No punches appeared to be thrown, but several players left the bench area leading to eight ejections.
When it finally reached halftime, the score was 22-21. The short-handed teams adjusted at the break, combining for 41 points in the third quarter with Kentucky leading 43-41. Kentucky, the defending tournament champion, pulled away during an 10-0 run in the fourth quarter for a 66-52 lead.
Nina Rickards scored 19 points and Alberte Rimdal added 15 for the Gators (16-14).
• Texas A&M 77, Vanderbilt 70: Freshman Sydney Bowles scored a season-high 22 points for the 13th-seeded Aggies (8-19), who play No. 5 seed Mississippi State on Thursday.
Aaliyah Patty added 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for A&M, which has won two of three following a six-game losing streak. Jada Malone and Sahara Jones also scored 12 points apiece.
Sacha Washington scored 17 points and Ciaja Harbison added 16 for Vanderbilt (12-19). Marnelle Garraud had 10 points.
