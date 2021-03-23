Mackenzie McCormick of Ardmore doubled and drove in two runs in Calhoun’s 2-1 win over Central Alabama on Saturday. Russellville’s Krista Sikes was the winning pitcher after giving up just three hits and one earned run in seven innings while striking out five.
Central won Game 2 of the doubleheader, 10-2. Russellville’s Madison Murray and Tuscumbia’s Madelyn Stonecipher both were 3-for-3 for Calhoun. Hartselle’s Emily Cowart and Vernon’s Kaylee Hassell both had an RBI.
Calhoun split a doubleheader Monday at Central. The Warhawks won 5-4 behind Josie Lipsey’s home run and two RBIs. Murray went 4-for-4. Hartselle’s Caroline Hill and Stonecipher both had doubles. Sikes was the winning pitcher.
In Central’s 3-0 win, Ardmore’s Sydney Hall was the losing pitcher despite giving up just five hits and walking two in six innings
The Warhawks (11-9, 4-4) have a four-game series with Shelton State this week. The teams are scheduled to play at Calhoun on Thursday at 1 p.m. The series concludes Saturday at Shelton starting at 1 p.m.
