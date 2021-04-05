The No. 6-ranked junior college team in the country showed no mercy on Calhoun last week.
The Wallace State-Hanceville Lions (36-3, 15-1)) swept the Warhawks in four games, 12-0, 11-2, 13-0 and 3-2.
In the 12-0 win for Wallace, former Hartselle player Kalli Cartee went 2-for-3 with a double.
Another former Hartselle player now playing for Calhoun, Brooklyn Wallace had a double in Game 3 and a RBI in Game 4.
Calhoun (12-16, 5-11) heads south this week for games at Wallace-Dothan on Thursday, at Northwest Florida on Friday and at Gulf Coast State on Saturday.
The Warhawks are next at home on April 15 for a doubleheader vs. Southern Union starting at 1 p.m.
