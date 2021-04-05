D210330 Calhoun softball (copy)
Buy Now

Calhoun's Kinsley Milender slides into home during a game last month. Calhoun's softball team will play in Dothan and Florida this week. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

The No. 6-ranked junior college team in the country showed no mercy on Calhoun last week.

The Wallace State-Hanceville Lions (36-3, 15-1)) swept the Warhawks in four games, 12-0, 11-2, 13-0 and 3-2.

In the 12-0 win for Wallace, former Hartselle player Kalli Cartee went 2-for-3 with a double.

Another former Hartselle player now playing for Calhoun, Brooklyn Wallace had a double in Game 3 and a RBI in Game 4.

Calhoun (12-16, 5-11) heads south this week for games at Wallace-Dothan on Thursday, at Northwest Florida on Friday and at Gulf Coast State on Saturday.

The Warhawks are next at home on April 15 for a doubleheader vs. Southern Union starting at 1 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.