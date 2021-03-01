The Calhoun Warhawks begin conference play this week with a doubleheader at Marion Military on Thursday and a doubleheader at home Saturday vs. MMI starting at 1 p.m.
The Warhawks are 7-3 overall after going 2-1 last week. Calhoun beat Northeast Mississippi last Wednesday, 16-8, behind the bat of Kaylee Hassell, who hit for the cycle. In addition to the home run, triple, double and single, Hassell walked and drove in four runs.
Hartselle’s Emily Cowart had a three-run home run and Hartselle’s Brooklyn Wallace had a two-run home run.
The Warhawks split a doubleheader with Chattahoochee Valley last Thursday, winning 11-7 and losing 8-5. Cowart went 3-for-4 in the win with two doubles and three runs scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.