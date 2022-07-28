When Carson Owens graduated from Danville High in 2017, his dream was to continue his baseball career in college.
When that didn’t pan out like he wanted, Owens turned his attention to coaching softball.
Owens, 23, was named the head softball coach at Wallace State in Hanceville on Wednesday.
In six years he’s gone from being a frustrated baseball player to being head coach of one of the top junior college softball programs in the country.
“Now I’m happy the baseball career didn’t pan out,” Owens said. “If it had, I might not be where I am today.”
Owens succeeds A.J. Daugherty at Wallace State. Daugherty was named the new head coach at UAB in July.
“I’ve been pretty fortunate to get to be around some great softball coaches in my career,” Owens said. “They’ve allowed me to soak up their knowledge of the game.”
It was Daugherty who gave Owens his start. He was part of softball support staff at Wallace during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
“One of my best friends at Danville was Morgan Weatherwax and she played softball,” Owens said. “I would go see as many of her games as I could. I was also a big Alabama softball fan. The transition from baseball to softball was not difficult.”
After two years at Wallace, Owens moved on to Alabama to be a manager for the Crimson Tide softball program. He got an SEC championship ring and a trip to the College World Series.
“It was just another great opportunity to be around a hall of fame coach like Patrick Murphy and see how he built a program,” Owens said. “Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro is one of the best pitching coaches in the country. She let me hang around in the bullpen and watch her work.”
Following college, Owens spent last fall on the staff at Southern Utah University. In November, he got a call from Daugherty to come home and be part of the Wallace State staff.
“There’s no way I could turn down the opportunity,” Owens said. “I got to be part of a great season.”
Wallace State (56-4) won its 14th Alabama Community College Conference championship and was ranked No. 1 in the country for four weeks. The Lions finished fifth in the national tournament.
Under Owens’ watch, Wallace State’s pitching staff registered a collective 1.12 ERA in 374 innings. Pitcher Leigha Kirby was named a second-team All-American and the 2022 ACCC Pitcher of the Year.
“I look forward to Coach Owens continuing the tradition of excellence Wallace State softball is known for across the state and nation,” Wallace State President Vicki Karolewics said. “Coach Owens understands what it takes to compete at the highest levels. He is the perfect fit to lead our softball program and we expect great things from him.”
