OKLAHOMA CITY — Many of the top seeds and familiar teams will be absent for the Women’s College World Series starts.
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso believes those are good reasons for her top-seeded, defending national champion Sooners to be concerned heading into their opener against No. 9 seed Northwestern.
Florida State, Virginia Tech, Arkansas and Alabama are top six seeds that didn’t make it to Oklahoma City. Gasso said that means there are more teams left that overcame the odds on the road to qualify.
Northwestern, for example, rallied from a 5-0 deficit in its deciding super regional game to knock off Pac-12 champion Arizona State on the road and punch its ticket.
“It’s that kind of fresh, free ‘let’s go for it, we got nothing to lose’ mentality,” Gasso said. “That’s what you are seeing around the country right now, which makes for a pretty exciting World Series because any of these teams can win this. It’s not just two or three.”
It’s been a strange year, indeed. Florida is the only representative from the Southeastern Conference — a league that had sent at least two teams in each of the past 13 tournaments, including five in 2015 and four in 2016.
But parity is a real thing.
Even with two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo and a team that leads the nation in batting average, scoring and earned run average, Gasso doesn’t expect an easy run. Oklahoma’s two biggest rivals — Big 12 opponents Texas and Oklahoma State — qualified. Those two teams are responsible for the Sooners’ only two losses this season.
“Those teams that got here are still on a crazy roll,” Gasso said. “They haven’t been home for weeks, but they don’t care because they’re in this beautiful bubble right now that they don’t want to get burst with.”
Texas will face No. 5 seed UCLA and No. 7 Oklahoma State will play Arizona. No. 14 Florida will play Oregon State in the other Thursday matchup. The World Series starts with a double-elimination tournament and concludes with a best-of-three championship series that will begin June 8.
The Pac-12 got three teams in — just not the ones that might have been expected. UCLA had its usual dominant year on its way to getting into the field. But Oregon State went 9-15 in conference play and broke through.
Traditional power Arizona tied for last place in league play at 8-16, yet still found its way into the field in coach Caitlin Lowe’s first year stepping in for the retired Mike Candrea.
“They finished last in their conference, but they’re Arizona,” Gasso said. “They’ll always be Arizona.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.