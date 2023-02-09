COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley strongly defended her top-ranked Gamecocks on Tuesday following critical comments by UConn coach Geno Auriemma two days earlier.
Auriemma said after the top-ranked Gamecocks' 81-77 victory that Huskies guard/forward Lou Lopez Senechal had bruises on her body from the game.
“It's just appalling what teams do to her now,” he said. “It's not basketball anymore. I don't know what it is, but it's not basketball.”
Staley fired back Tuesday on her radio call-in show, saying when her team has success, “we're called something other than players that are locked in.”
“They play the right way,” she continued, “and approach it the right way whether they win or lose. We don't denounce anybody's play. They are always uplifting the game of women's basketball and when we were getting our heads beat in by UConn for all those years, I said nothing.”
While there wasn't as much on the line as the title game last April, there was a high intensity to Sunday's contest, including Auriemma getting a technical late in the fourth quarter after getting frustrated by the officiating enough to spike a water bottle.
“I thought there were a lot of things being overlooked. It was difficult for some of our guys to move out on the floor,” said Auriemma. “I didn’t think it was one key play, I just couldn’t keep quiet any longer. It was bad. ... Dumb mistake by me. Bad decision.”
The Gamecocks have won 29 consecutive games since losing to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament title game last year.
South Carolina's victory Sunday was its fourth in the past five meetings between the schools, including the national championship game last April.
Staley's South Carolina teams had been 0-7 against UConn before their recent run of success.
“We've been called so many things, and I'm sick of it,” Staley said. “I'm sick of it because I coach some of the best human beings the game has ever had.”
South Carolina (23-0, 10-0) visits Auburn tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.