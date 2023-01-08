COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has more than doubled his salary for next season with a new contract worth more than $33 million over the next five years.
The school's board of trustees approved the agreement Friday. It boosts Beamer's salary next season to $6.125 million, up from the $2.75 million he was set to make under the deal he signed two seasons ago.
The 45-year-old Beamer took over a two-win team from 2020 and had consecutive winning season, finishing his debut year in 2021 with the program's first bowl victory in four years before going 8-5 this past season — and closing the regular season with unlikely victories over a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson.
Beamer received a two-year extension that carries him through 2027. He'll get a raise of $250,000 each year of the agreement.
Beamer's buyout remained unchanged from the original agreement, owing South Carolina $5 million if he were to leave in the next year. The deal reduces that amount by $1 million each subsequent year he remains coach.
Beamer can earn bonuses of up to $150,000 for non-College Football Playoff bowl games and can receive $1.25 million for winning the national title.
The deal puts Beamer, who was 13th out 14 Southeastern Conference head coaches in salary last season, up to 10th at this moment, according to the school.
Beamer will have some challenges ahead in his third season. Despite the momentum of closing the season with wins over the fifth-ranked Vols and seventh-ranked Tigers, several starters have left for the NFL or transfer portal.
On offense, leading rusher MarShawn Lloyd and tight ends Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner have transferred while the defense as lost top cornerback Cam Smith and defensive line starters in Zacch Pickens and Jordan Burch.
Beamer and the Gamecocks are waiting on a decision from quarterback Spencer Rattler, who threw for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in the 66-38 win over Tennessee, the 31-30 win at Clemson and South Carolina's 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl last month.
South Carolina has rewarded coaches for quick on-field success before. After the 2017 season when Will Muschamp went 15-11 his first two seasons, he received a new six-year agreement worth $28.2 million.
But the Gamecocks finished just 11-14 the next two years and Muschamp was dismissed in the middle of the 2020 season — and got a hefty, $12.9 million buyout.
