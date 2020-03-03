COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UAH vs. Montevallo
has local players
There should be some local interest in tonight’s Montevallo at UAH women’s basketball game.
The first-round game in the Gulf South Conference Tournament starts at 6 p.m. UAH has two area players on the roster. Montevallo has three area players.
UAH has senior Katie Speegle, who played at Austin, and sophomore Alexis Woods, who played at Athens. Montevallo has senior Aaliyah Rice, who played at Austin, and sophomore Shyan Flack and freshman McCarley Northway, who both played at Brewer.
UAH (18-10, 13-7) is coming off a 66-60 win at home Saturday over Lee University. Speegle scored eight points and had six rebounds. Woods scored 17.
Montevallo (18-10, 12-8) lost on the road Saturday at Delta State 97-90. Rice scored 22 points and Flack had 16.
The teams have met twice this season. UAH won at home on Feb. 8, 73-68. Montevallo won at home last Thursday, 71-65.
The winner advances to the GSC semifinals to be played Saturday at Samford University in Birmingham.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Holshouser selected
as volleyball all-star
Hartselle’s Hailey Holshouser has been selected to play in the North-South All-Star Volleyball Games in July.
The outside hitter was selected as The Daily’s Player of the Year this past season after leading her team to the Class 6A state tournament semifinals. She was a force all over the floor with 612 kills, 801 digs and 105 aces.
The 22nd annual All-Star volleyball games will be played July 20 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex starting at 4 p.m.
The games are part of All Star Week sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The event includes North vs. South contests in football, baseball, softball, soccer, basketball, tennis, cross country and golf. Those teams will be announced later.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Williams' no-hitter
sparks Calhoun
Ardmore’s Bill Williams threw a no-hitter Saturday to spark the Calhoun Warhawks to a doubleheader sweep of St. Louis Community College.
Williams faced 31 batters in the seven-inning game. He struck out seven, walked three and hit two batters while giving up one earned run.
Calhoun won Game 2, 10-6, behind three RBIs from Russellville’s Devin Burkhalter. The Warhawks lost Sunday’s series finale, 8-7, despite two doubles and four RBIs from Paxton Hughes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The Warhawks (6-8) open conference play with two games at Wallace State in Hanceville on Thursday starting at 2 p.m. The series concludes Saturday at Calhoun with a doubleheader starting at noon.
The Calhoun softball team (7-7) has a home doubleheader Tuesday with Northeast Mississippi scheduled to start at noon. The Warhawks travel to Northwest Florida for games on Thursday.
— David Elwell
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
KU unanimous No. 1
in AP basketball poll
Kansas is the unanimous No. 1 in a week of upheaval in the AP Top 25.
The Jayhawks received all 64 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll released Monday.
Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top-25 teams lost to unranked opponents.
Dayton has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its winning streak to 18 games, with victories over George Mason and Davidson last week.
— The Associated Press
