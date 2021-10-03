STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford's comeback victory that stunned Oregon was enough of a roller-coaster that coach David Shaw felt the need to apologize to his parents and any other fans older than 70 for the emotional toll.
The Cardinal overcame a blown lead and had their banged-up quarterback stage an improbable rally before finally prevailing over the third-ranked Ducks.
Tanner McKee threw a TD pass on an untimed down at the end of regulation to tie the game and another on the opening possession of overtime to lead Stanford to a 31-24 victory Saturday.
“The key word is resilience,” Shaw said. “It's the mark of a successful team, it's the mark of a successful person. How can you withstand the storms that life gives you? ... Our guys took it on the chin quite a bit but we fought back and made some big plays.”
McKee came back after leaving for a play on the final drive of regulation with injured ribs to tie it on a 2-yard pass to Elijah Higgins after a holding penalty by Oregon (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) in the end zone extended the game one play.
McKee then gave the Cardinal (3-2, 2-1) the lead with a 14-yarder to John Humphreys in overtime. Stanford then forced Anthony Brown to throw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8 to seal its fourth win against an Oregon team ranked in the top 10 since 2009 and set off a wild on-field celebration with the students and players.
“We were all on cloud nine. Just pure joy,” linebacker Gabe Reid said. “There were a lot of ups and downs. We tried to say consistent with our energy and our passion. We like to think we deal with adversity well.”
The Ducks appeared poised for their first 5-0 start in eight years when they rallied from 10 points down at halftime to take a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter on Brown's second TD run of the game.
But then McKee delivered the big plays late and the Cardinal capitalized on three Oregon penalties on the game-tying 87-yard drive in the final 1:59 of regulation.
“We had some bright moments, but certainly not enough to overcome some of our own mistakes," coach Mario Cristobal said. “We didn’t play with enough discipline today and we didn’t coach with enough discipline today. It ends up costing us the game.”
McKee left the game for one play on the drive after being hit in the ribs by Kayvon Thibodeaux on a play ruled targeting. Oregon was then called for another roughing the passer penalty and the holding penalty in the end zone on what appeared to be the final play.
The Cardinal got the untimed down and McKee delivered with the pass to Higgins. Shaw opted for the extra point and the game went to OT.
“He’s a gritty dude,” Higgins said about McKee. “That's what we expect out of him and he expects out of himself.”
