Old Dominion (1-6, 0-2) at UAB (5-1, 2-1)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: UAB by 16
The lowdown: UAB threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns last week against UTSA, who came into the game with the sixth-ranked pass defense in the country. The Roadrunners were giving up only 158.3 yards per game. … Austin Watkins Jr. had six receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown, while Tyler Johnston III completed 17-of-26 passes for 294 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. … Lucious Stanley led the running game with 92 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Jermaine Brown Jr. added 62 yards on the ground. …Kristopher Moll, Noah Wilder and Dy’Jonn Turner all had seven tackles to lead the defense. … UAB led the Roadrunners by 13 minutes in time of possession, and the Blazers have not allowed anyone to score more than 20 points this year.
--
SE Missouri (3-3, 1-1) at Jacksonville State (5-2, 2-1)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN3
The line: No line
The lowdown: Jacksonville State has won 15 of the last 17 games between these schools, but a win by the Redhawks last year snapped a 10-game JSU win streak. SEMO last won in Jacksonville in 1964. … The Gamecocks carry a 32-game regular season home winning streak into this contest. … For the fifth straight week Zerrick Cooper threw three touchdown passes last week, making him the first quarterback in school history to throw for three scores in five straight games. … Josh Pearson’s 11 touchdown receptions leads all of Division I. Last year he led Division I with 17 touchdown catches. … Traco Williams was named OVC Defensive Player of the Week after recording five tackles and two interceptions last week against Eastern Illinois.
— Dennis Tymkiw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.