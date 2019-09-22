JACKSONVILLE — Decatur's Josh Pearson caught three touchdown passes to lead Jacksonville State to a 30-12 victory Saturday night over North Alabama.
The All-American receiver, who played for Austin, had a career-high 149 yards on seven catches from quarterback Zerrick Cooper. He scored on touchdown passes of 12, 67 and 54 yards.
The No. 8-ranked Gamecocks improved to 4-1. North Alabama fell to 1-3.
Jacksonville State extended its regular season home win streak to 31 games.
North Alabama and Jacksonville State have a rivalry dating back to the Lions' first game in 1949, but met for the first time as members of the Football Championship Subdivision. The last time they met, in 2016, the Lions were still a Division II program.
Terrence Humphrey scored on a 1-yard run and Andre Little caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Christian Lopez for North Alabama, but Joe Gurley misfired on both PATs.
--
Troy 35, Akron 7
Priceville native Kaleb Barker accounted for four touchdowns and the Troy defense limited Akron to 242 yards as the Trojans defeated the Zips on Saturday in Akron.
Troy (2-1) broke the game open in the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns — a 2-yard pass from Barker to Khalil McClain and a 9-yard run by Barker — to start a run of 28-straight points by the Trojans to end the game.
Barker completed 27-of-37 passes for 214 yards with three touchdowns while rushing for 42 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. In his first game since taking over for B.J. Smith, DK Billingsley rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, while Trevon Woolfolk rushed for 84 yards and Tanner Blatt added 44 yards.
The Trojans rolled up 485 yards of total offense on the Zips (0-4) and 32 first downs — Troy ran 95 plays compared to just 50 by Akron. The Troy defense bounced back in a big way limiting Akron to just 10 first downs, 39 yards on the ground and 203 yards through the air.
Billingsley capped a 15-play scoring drive to open the second half with a 1-yard score to extend Troy’s lead to 28-7 and then Bret Clark pulled down an 11-yard strike from Barker in the closing seconds of the third quarter to ice the game for Troy.
The teams traded touchdowns in the opening quarter of play with A.J. Lewis scoring from eight yards out for his first career touchdown on Troy’s opening drive of the game, and then Maverick Wolfley pulled down a 21-yard touchdown from Kato Nelson for the lone Zip score of the game. Nelson finished the game 15-of-29 for 200 yards.
Luke Whittemore and Kaylon Geiger both finished with a career-best seven receptions to pace the Trojans. T.J. Harris led the Trojans with six tackles, while Orlando Lacey recorded his first career interception.
--
UAB 35, South Alabama 3
Tyler Johnston III threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns as UAB scored early and often to dominate South Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Birmingham's Legion Field.
Johnson was 22-of-27 passing with one interception and rushed for 26 yards. Kendall Parham hauled in three passes for 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown that got the Blazers on the board early in the first quarter. UAB (3-0) scored on its next series when Spencer Brown crashed in from the 1.
South Alabama (1-3) got its only points when Frankie Onate booted a 27-yard field goal to trail 14-3 going into the second quarter.
Brown, who finished with 80 yards rushing, ran in from the 1 and Johnston hit Austin Watkins on a 33-yard scoring strike to go up 28-3 at the break. Johnston passed to Hayden Pittman from the 16 for the final score with 6:17 remaining in the game.
The Blazers totaled 514 yards while holding South Alabama to 190.
--
Alabama State 23, Grambling State 20
The Hornets (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Grambling in Montgomery.
Alabama State used two time-consuming drives in the final quarter. One drive produced the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard run by quarterback KHA'Darris Davis with 9:55 to play. The second drive ran out the clock.
Davis threw for 224 yards and one touchdown. The win snaps ASU's four-year losing streak to Grambling (0-3, 0-1).
