CHARLESTON, Ill. — Zerrick Cooper threw three touchdown passes, the biggest a 39-yard hookup with Josh Pearson early in the fourth quarter, and Jacksonville State defeated upset-minded Eastern Illinois 28-20 on Saturday.
The Gamecocks (No. 17, STATS FCS) led 21-20 after the Panthers' Isaiah Hill scored on a 10-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter and the extra point was missed.
Jacksonville State (5-2, 2-1 Ohio Valley) responded with a four-play, 67-yard drive. Cooper threw for 64 yards on the drive, finishing it off with the touchdown to Pearson.
---
VMI 48, Samford 41 (OT)
LEXINGTON, Va. — Alex Ramsey scored a school record with six rushing touchdowns; the last proving to be the overtime winner and VMI beat Samford 48-41 on Saturday.
Ramsey finished with 37 carries for 163 yards. By halftime he amassed 97 yards rushing on 24 carries and found the end zone on two runs of one, two and five yards. His fifth TD was a one-yard run with 4:16 left to tie the game at 38-all. On the first play of overtime, Ramsey took it 25 yards for the score. Samford ended the game turning it over on downs.
The Bulldogs grabbed their last lead of the game when Mitchell Fineran made a 45-yard field with 41 seconds left in regulation.
On the ensuing drive, Reece Udinski led VMI (4-3, 3-1 Southern Conference) to Samford's 39-yard line where Grant Clemons made a career-long 56-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime.
VMI led 28-24 at halftime before Samford (3-4, 1-2) took its first lead when Chris Oladokun threw a 19-yard TD pass to Jay Stanton with 9:15 left in the third quarter. Before the period ended, Oladokun threw a 13-yard TD pass to Chris Schelling for a 38-28 Bulldogs lead.
---
UAB 33, UTSA 14
SAN ANTONIO — Tyler Johnston III threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns to help UAB roll to a 33-14 victory over UTSA on Saturday night.
Austin Watkins finished with six catches for 167 yards for UAB (5-1, 2-1 Conference USA). Lucious Stanley had 92 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Johnston tossed a 67-yard touchdown pass to Watkins in the second quarter. Myron Mitchell caught his only pass, beating a defender in the end zone for a 25-yard scoring catch that stretched the Blazers lead to 23-14 in the third. Stanley scored on a five-yard run late in the fourth.
Lowell Narcisse was 8 of 19 for 94 yards passing and added 89 yards on the ground to lead UTSA (2-4, 1-2). Sincere McCormick ran for a four-yard touchdown and Narcisse added a four-yard scoring run for the Roadrunners.
---
Grambling 23, Alabama A&M 10
GRAMBLING, La. — Jakarie Nichols gave Grambling the lead on a TD run with 2:11 left and Koby Foster secured the win with a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown with 52 seconds left as the Tigers beat Alabama A&M 23-10 on Saturday.
The Tigers (2-4, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) outrushed Alabama A&M 230-48 and outgained the Delta Devils 358-273 in total offense.
Alabama A&M (4-3, 1-2) drove to the Grambling 42 before De'Andre Hogues sacked and stripped Aqeel Glass and Foster recovered and returned it 46 yards for the score.
---
Alabama State 31, Jackson State 16
JACKSON, Miss. — Jahod Booker had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown and Alabama State beat Jackson State 31-16 on Saturday.
Ezra Gray and Jacory Merritt each rushed for 69 yards for the Hornets (3-3, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Gray had a 13-yard TD run to open the scoring on Alabama State's first drive of the game.
Jett Even's 10-yard keeper made it 14-3 in the second quarter. Jackson State (1-5, 0-2) cut the deficit to 14-10 before halftime on Derrick Ponder's 20-yard TD pass to Terrell Kennedy III.
The Hornets scored the next 17 points to lead 31-10 on Even's second TD keeper, a two-yard run.
