KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State quarterback Daniel David failed to complete a pass, but he ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns as the Owls overpowered North Alabama 41-17 on Saturday in the Lions' Big South Conference opener.
North Alabama (2-6, 1-2) took its opening possession and marched 65 yards in seven plays with Terence Humphrey scoring on a 4-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
After punting on its first possession, Kennesaw State (7-1, 3-0) scored TDs on its next four possessions. David bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out, but a missed point-after kick left the Owls trailing by a point. David put Kennesaw State up 13-7 on a 13-yard run 2:57 into the second quarter. The Lions regained the lead 14-13 on Blake Dever's 28-yard scoring strike to Humphrey, but Kevin Ficklin sandwiched scoring runs of 17 and 30 yards around a field goal by North Alabama's Joe Gurley for a 27-17 halftime lead.
David's 2-yard TD run in the third quarter and Jonathan Murphy's 1-yard TD plunge in the fourth capped the scoring.
Jacksonville State 14, Murray State 12
JACKSONVILLE — Zion Webb rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown, and one of his two throws went for another score as Jacksonville State held off Murray State 14-12 on Saturday.
JSU had a 32-game regular-season home winning streak snapped last week against Southeast Missouri but got off to a 14-0 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the second quarter against Murray State.
Zaden Webber kicked a 53-yard field goal to pull Murray State within 14-12 with 4:59 remaining in the fourth. After a JSU punt, the Racers went on a 13-play, 45-yard drive but Webber was off on a 52-yarder with five seconds to go for his third miss of the game.
Alabama A&M 43, Alabama State 41 (3OT)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— Aqeel Glass threw a two-point conversion pass to Jordan Bentley that made the difference as Alabama A&M beat Alabama State 43-41 in triple overtime on Saturday.
Glass first hit Bentley from six yards for the touchdown, then connected with him on the conversion pass to give the Bulldogs (5-3, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 43-35 lead in the third overtime period. Alabama State answered with a touchdown but KHA'Darrius Davis' pass attempt for the two-point conversion failed, leaving it at 43-41 and giving Alabama State the win.
Davis had 202 yards and five touchdowns passing for the Hornets (3-4, 2-2).
The Bulldogs trailed 21-7 at halftime but scored 14-unanswered points in the second half, including a 3-yard touchdown run by Glass to tie it up 21-all and force the first overtime.
No. 21 Appalachian State 30, South Alabama 3
MOBILE — Zac Thomas had a successful return to his home state on Saturday, scoring a touchdown and leading No. 21 Appalachian State to a 30-3 victory over South Alabama.
The junior quarterback, the reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, passed for 132 yards, including a 19-yard TD to Thomas Hennigan, without a turnover. The Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate has led the Mountaineers to 13 consecutive victories, which trailed only Clemson and Ohio State entering the game.
Appalachian State (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) put on an overwhelming defensive performance at rain-soaked Ladd-Pebbles Stadium. When the Mountaineers took a 23-0 lead with 3:45 left in the third quarter, South Alabama had not run a play beyond midfield and had gained only 43 yards and one first down on 32 offensive snaps.
The Jaguars (1-7, 0-4) were held to a season-low 139 total yards. The previous low was 190 in a loss to UAB. South Alabama avoided the first home shutout in school history with a 37-yard field goal with 5:43 remaining.
Samford 24, East Tennessee State 17
BIRMINGHAM — Jocquet Jiles ran for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter that made the difference as Samford rallied to beat East Tennessee State 24-17 on Saturday.
Jiles' goal-line surge for a score broke a 17-17 tie and put the Bulldogs (4-4, 3-2 Southern Conference) ahead with 6:22 to play. Linebacker Jaleel Laguins recovered an East Tennessee State fumble with 1:10 remaining to seal the win.
Stanton capped Samford's first drive with a 2-yard scoring run. But the Bulldogs allowed two unanswered East Tennessee State touchdowns in the second quarter to trail 14-7 at halftime.
Mitchell Fineran opened the second half with a 42-yard field goal and Oladokun's 3-yard touchdown throw to Michael Vice late in the third gave the Bulldogs a 17-14 lead. East Tennessee State evened it in the fourth up on a 30-yard Tyler Keltner field goal with 9:50 remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.