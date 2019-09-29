TROY — Alabama-transfer Layne Hatcher passed for 440 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in his debut as a starter and Arkansas State held off Troy 50-43 in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night.
Hatcher's pass was intercepted by Carlton Martial, setting the Trojans up with a chance to tie or go ahead with just less than three minutes to go. Kaleb Barker led Troy to the Arkansas State 8, but on fourth and 4, an offensive player was injured with the clock still running, causing the last nine seconds of the game to be lost to an automatic 10-second runoff.
Omar Bayless had 10 catches for 213 yards and a score for the Red Wolves (3-2). Jonathan Adams Jr. added 105 yards receiving with a TD and Kirk Merritt had 104 yards receiving and two TDs.
Barker finished 34 of 57 for 367 yards, four touchdowns and one interception for the Trojans (2-2).
--
Samford 61, The Citadel 55
HOMEWOOD — Liam Welch scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth overtime and Samford held off The Citadel 61-55 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs of The Citadel trailed 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter, but Brandon Rainey connected with Raleigh Webb for a 17-yard touchdown, Jacob Godek kicked a 23-yard field goal and Rainey added a 1-yard TD run as the Citadel scored 17 straight points to take a 38-24 lead with 8:08 left in regulation.
Backup quarterback Welch answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that he capped with a 5-yard TD toss to Michael Vice to pull the Bulldogs of Samford (3-2, 2-0 Southern Conference) within 38-31. Following a punt by The Citadel that gave Samford the ball at its own 20-yard line, Welch used three plays before hitting A.J. Toney for a 67-yard scoring strike to knot the score at 38.
The two teams traded two touchdowns and a field goal through the first three overtimes before the Samford defense kept The Citadel (2-3. 0-1) scoreless, leading to the game-winning drive.
--
Austin Peay 52, Samford 33
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — JaVaughn Craig accounted for five touchdowns and Austin Peay stunned Jacksonville State 52-33 in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams Saturday.
The Governors (3-2) led 45-7 early in the third quarter after scoring 35 straight points. The Gamecocks (3-2), who entered the game ranked 12th in the FCS Coaches poll, answered with 20 straight points but got the deficit no closer than 45-27.
Craig was 15 of 21 for 220 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 30 yards and three more scores. Kentel Williams ran 24 times for 173 yards and two TDs.
DeAngelo Wilson had a 72-yard TD reception to give Austin Peay a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.
Kordell Jackson intercepted two passes for the Governors. Austin Peay forced four turnovers while committing none.
Zerrick Cooper passed for 301 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions for the Gamecocks. Josh Pearson caught eight passes for 130 yards and two TDs.
--
North Alabama 41, Presbyterian 21
FLORENCE — Christian Lopez threw three touchdown passes, Terence Humphrey scored on an 88-yard run, and North Alabama defeated Presbyterian 41-21 on Saturday.
Lopez hit Dexter Boykin on TD throws of 55 and 18 yards and added a 5-yard touchdown pass to Andre Little that gave the Lions a 28-9 lead in the third quarter. North Alabama (2-3, 1-0 Big South) led 21-9 at halftime and broke the game open with 17 points in the third quarter.
Humphrey finished with 94 yards on five carries and Jaxton Carson gained 61 yards on 11 carries. The Lions ran for 211 yards and Lopez passed for 217, completing 13 of 22 attempts.
Presbyterian (0-4, 0-1) scored all three of its touchdowns through the air. Brandon Thompson completed 18 of 29 passes for 228 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tyler Huff was 3 of 4 for 42 yards and the other touchdown.
With the victory, North Alabama has won its past 15 homecoming games.
--
Louisiana Monroe 30, South Alabama 17
MONROE, La. — Caleb Evans threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns and Louisiana Monroe beat South Alabama 30-17 on Saturday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.
Louisiana Monroe (2-2) led 17-10 entering the fourth and Evans had the Warhawks on the move. Facing fourth-and-seven at the South Alabama 33-yard line, he completed a 12-yard pass to Josh Pedersen for a first down. The nine-play, 61-yard drive ended when Evans completed a 21-yard TD pass to Jonathan Hodoh for a 23-10 lead.
After forcing the Jaguars (1-4) to a four-and-out, Evans this time led a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with his 13-yard touchdown run with 7:02 to left.
Tra Minter led South Alabama in rushing with 150 yards on 19 carries and Cephus Johnson scored twice on the ground.
--
Western Kentucky 20, UAB 13
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.— Ty Storey threw two touchdown passes, including a 7-yarder to Jahcour Pearson early in the fourth quarter, and Western Kentucky picked off four passes and held on for a 20-13 victory over Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday.
After playing to a 3-3 tie in the first quarter, UAB took a 10-3 lead on Spencer Brown's 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to end a 15-play, 80-yard drive. Storey pulled the Hilltoppers (2-2, 2-0 Conference USA) even when he capped an eight-play, 68-yard drive with an 8-yard TD toss to Joshua Simon with 7:03 left in the quarter. Western Kentucky grabbed a 13-10 lead at halftime after Jeremy Darvin picked off a Tyler Johnston III pass that led to Cory Munson's 28-yard field goal.
The Blazers (3-1, 0-1) tied the game at 13 on their first possession of the third quarter when Nick Vogel booted a 38-yard field goal. The two teams traded punts before Storey put together the game-winning drive, completing 5 of 6 passes and culminating with his TD toss to Pearson.
UAB's last chance ended when DeAngelo Malone sacked Johnson on fourth-and-19 at the WKU 48-yard line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.