MOBILE — Brady White threw three touchdowns and running backs Kenny Gainwell and Kylan Watkins rushed for more than 100 yards each as Memphis remained unbeaten, rolling past South Alabama, 42-6, on Saturday.
Stepping in for the injured Patrick Taylor, Gainwell gained a career-high 145 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while Watkins was 11-113. Each had reached those totals in three quarters. The Tigers gained 312 yards on the ground. White added 209 yards passing with touchdowns to Watkins, Kedarian Jones and Antonio Gibson.
South Alabama's Tylan Morton completed 4 of 12 passes for 105 yards with a TD to Kawaan Baker for the game's final points. Morton was intercepted once and his fourth-quarter fumble was returned 48 yards by Austin Hall for a Memphis touchdown.
South Alabama (1-2) was out-gained 530 yards to 248 in total offense. The Jaguars' six points was the fewest Memphis has allowed since shutting out Arkansas 6-0 in 1993.
Southern Miss 47, Troy 42
TROY — Jaylond Adams returned a kickoff 100 yards to help Southern Mississippi thwart Troy's comeback bid and secure a 47-42 victory on Saturday.
Troy's Reggie Todd had just returned a kickoff 69 yards as the Trojans closed to 33-28 with 11:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. Adams answered on the following kickoff to stretch the lead to 40-28. The teams then traded touchdowns until Troy's Kaleb Barker hit Khalil McClain on a 35-yard touchdown toss to close to 47-42 with 2:51 remaining.
The ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Golden Eagles and they ran out the clock.
The teams had played nine times previously but had never faced off in Troy and Southern Mississippi made the most of the opportunity, going ahead 33-21 after Neil McLaurin nailed Jordan Mitchell on a 51-yard scoring strike early in the fourth.
Jack Abraham led the Golden Eagles (2-1), throwing for a career-best 463 yards and two scores. Quez Watkins finished with 209 yards receiving.
Barker threw for a career-high 504 yards and four touchdowns for Troy (1-1).
Jacksonville State 49, Eastern Washington 45
JACKSONVILLE — Zerrick Cooper passed for three touchdowns and ran for one, and Michael Matthews scored the winning touchdown with 59 seconds left as Jacksonville State shocked Eastern Washington 49-45 on Saturday night in a battle between ranked FCS teams.
The Gamecocks (2-1) never led until Matthews scored on a 1-yard plunge to cap an 11-play, 73-yard drive that started with 4:38 to play. Eastern Washington had led from the opening kickoff, which Dre Dorton returned 90 yards for a touchdown. Eric Barriere then threw three touchdown passes and the Eagles (1-2) led 28-7 after one quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter Marlon Bridges picked off a Barriere pass and returned it 67 yards, his school-recording tying third Pick-6 of his career.
Late in the third quarter Barriere threw his fifth touchdown pass to put Eastern Washington on top 45-28. Cooper capped a 75-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run, Matthews capped a 13-yard drive after a blocked point with a 3-yard run and then Matthews provided the winner.
Samford 21, Wofford 14
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Chris Oladokun dashed 30 yards for the game-winning score in the third quarter as Samford earned its first win of the season by knocking off Wofford, 21-14 in a Southern Conference opener Saturday.
Samford started the season with a 45-22 loss to Youngstown State and a heartbreaker in two overtimes at Tennessee Tech. Wofford came into the game ranked No. 21 in the Football Championship Subdivision. Both teams came into the game after a bye week. Wofford lost its opener at South Carolina State.
Oladokun completed 17 of 25 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown, but he was also picked off twice. He ran 12 times for 77 yards, including the game winning score. His 12-yard pass to Robert Adams in the first quarter tied the game at 14-14.
Kennesaw State 42, Alabama State 7
MONTGOMERY — Tommy Bryant ran for two touchdowns and Demetrius Pettway had an interception return for a touchdown and Kennesaw State rolled to a 42-7 win over Alabama State on Saturday night.
The Owls (2-1) had 481 yards rushing, with six different players gaining at least 60 yards and four reaching the end zone. One of those was quarterback Daniel David, who was 3 of 5 passing for 39 yards. He had 14 rushes for 63 yards and opened the scoring with a 2-yard run four plays after Tanner Jones blocked an Alabama State punt.
Two snaps later, Pettway had a 35-yard interception return for a 14-0 lead. A 55-yard touchdown run by Bronson Reschsteiner made it 21-0 with a minute left in the first quarter. It was 28-0 at the half after Bryant's first touchdown with Kennesaw State piling up 232 yards and holding the Hornets to 78 yards with two interceptions.
