COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kelly Bryant's last throw of the game was a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Knox late in the first half of Missouri's 42-10 victory over Troy. The Tigers (4-1) hope it isn't the last pass of Bryant's college career.
After he released the throw, Bryant was hit low from behind by Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo and immediately clutched his left knee. Sailo was penalized for a personal foul on the play. The senior quarterback, a transfer from Clemson, eventually walked to the locker room but didn't return to the game or the sideline.
The Trojans scored first on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Priceville's Kaleb Barker to Khalil McClain on their first drive of the game. Missouri scored six straight touchdowns to take a 42-7 halftime lead.
Barker entered the day averaging 341.8 passing yards per game. But he hadn't faced a defense like Missouri's. Barker completed 15 of 26 passes for 92 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.
The Trojans host to South Alabama on Oct. 16.
--
Jacksonville State 31, Tennessee State 23
Zerrick Cooper threw three touchdown passes and Jacksonville State rallied to beat Tennessee State in an Ohio Valley Conference contest Saturday night.
The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-1) staked Tennessee State to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.
Chris Rowland ran 48 yards for the opening touchdown less than two minutes into the game and his brother, Seth Rowland, followed him into the end zone minutes later from 27 yards out. Antonio Zita kicked a 19-yard field goal with 4:27 left in the first period to extend the lead and added field goals from 29 and 34 yards to complete the Tigers scoring.
Cooper hit Decatur's Josh Pearson from 20-yards out to cut the Tennessee State lead to a touchdown, and after Zita's second field goal, hit K.J. Stepherson from 42 yards out to make it a 20-17 game at intermission. Cooper found Pearson again with 2:43 left in the third quarter to put the Gamecocks on top, 24-23. Michael Matthews put the game away with a 10-yard scoring run with 7:18 left in the game.
Cooper was 25 of 39 passing for 305 yards and Pearson had seven catches for 87 yards
--
Hampton 40, UNA 34
Former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead Hampton to a win over North Alabama in a Big South opener.
Francois had 347 yards passing for the Pirates (3-2). Hampton led 20-2 at halftime.
UNA (2-4) scored two touchdowns early in the third then turned two Francois interceptions into back-to-back touchdowns for a 27-25 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Francois answered with a short TD throw to KeyRon Catlett and followed with a 41-yard strike to Jakadis Bonds to put the Pirate on top 40-27 with 3:17 left.
Christian Lopez had 288 yards with four touchdowns passing for North Alabama.
--
Alabama A&M 35, Texas Southern 28
Aqeel Glass threw for 377 yards and four touchdown passes, including the game-winner in overtime, and Alabama A&M defeated Texas Southern in Huntsville.
After Glass connected with Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim on a 12-yard touchdown, the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) held on for the homecoming victory. It was Ibrahim's second touchdown reception of the game.
--
Furman 58, Samford 14
Darren Grainger threw four TD passes, Devin Wynn had 278 yards from scrimmage and three scores and Furman beat Samford.
Furman ran 60 times for 460 yards and finished with 647 yards of total offense. The Paladins (4-2, 3-0) Southern Conference) scored on its first nine possessions.
Samford (3-3, 2-1) scored on the opening possession of the game, but Wynn went 75 yards on Furman's first play from scrimmage, sparking a 35-point run.
