JONESBORO, Ark. — Kimani Vidal ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns and Troy beat Arkansas State 48-19 on Saturday to advance to the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
Troy's ninth straight win gave them a tie for the West Division title with South Alabama but with the Trojans' victory over the Jaguars in October, Troy will host Coastal Carolina.
Vidal put Troy (10-2, 7-1) up 20-19 to start the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run that was set up by Gunnar Watson's 56-yard pass to RaJae' Johnson over the middle.
On the Red Wolves' ensuing possession, Reddy Steward snagged his first of his two interceptions and raced for a 67-yard score and a 27-19 lead. Vidal added 12- and 39-yard scores and the Trojans went on to put up 34 points in the final quarter.
Vidal went over 200 yards for the second straight game and eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season.
Watson threw for 141 yards with a TD and an interception. Johnson had three catches for 101 yards. Troy outgained Arkansas State 409-259, 268 of Troy's yards on the ground.
James Blackman was 20-of-35 passing for 220 yards and scored on a 30-yard scramble. The Red Wolves (3-9, 1-7) rushed for just 38 yards, the eighth Troy opponent to be held under 100 on the ground.
• South Alabama 27, Old Dominion 20: Carter Bradley threw three touchdown passes and South Alabama held Old Dominion scoreless in the second half to rally for its fifth-straight win.
South Alabama needed Troy to lose Arkansas State in a late game to win the West Division and advance to the conference title game.
Old Dominion’s Jason Henderson had 18 tackles, giving him 186 for the season, a total only exceeded by the 193 of Lawrence Flugence of Texas Tech in 2012 and the 191 of Luke Kuechly of Boston College a year earlier. Henderson had double-figure tackles in every game — with a high of 22 — except for getting just two last week before suffering an injury.
The Jaguars (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) trailed the Monarchs (3-9, 2-6) 20-13 at halftime as Hayden Wolff threw a pair of touchdown passes for Old Dominion.
The Monarchs only had 69 of their 381 yards on the second half. South Alabama had 398 yards but kept the ball more than 10 minutes longer.
• UAB 37, Louisiana Tech 27: DeWayne McBride ran for a school-record 272 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and UAB beat Louisiana Teach to become bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive season.
McBride broke the previous record of 262 yards set by Jordan Howard.
The Blazers (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA) broke it open by scoring 17 points in the second quarter for a 17-6 lead at halftime. Twenty points in the second half — three touchdowns, one of which resulted in a failed two-point conversion — made it a 37-20 contest.
UAB amassed 406 yards rushing on 43 carries, reaching the end zone three times. Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 119 yards on 22 carries and scored twice.
Charvis Thornton led the Bulldogs (3-9, 2-6) with 132 rushing on eight carries with a touchdown.
