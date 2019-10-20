BIRMINGHAM — UAB was dominant on both sides of the ball as the Blazers cruised to a 38-14 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon at Legion Field.
The victory was UAB’s 16th straight at home, and the Blazers (6-1, 3-1 C-USA) are bowl eligible for a third-consecutive year and now all four seasons under the direction of head coach Bill Clark (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019).
UAB entered the game ranked No. 7 nationally in total defense and proved why against ODU (1-6, 0-3 C-USA). The Blazers held the Monarchs to 150 total yards and picked up five sacks, 14 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Old Dominion had just 39 yards of rushing offense and held the Monarchs to 3-of-13 on third down conversions.
Offensively, freshman running back Jermaine Brown Jr. had his first career 100-yard rushing performance. He carried the ball 20 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. The Blazers had 175 rushing yards and 435 yards of total offense overall. Quarterback Tyler Johnston III threw for 260 yards, two touchdowns.
UAB enters its second bye week and has two weeks to prepare for its final non-conference game at Tennessee on Nov. 2 in Knoxville.
--
Charleston Southern 25, North Alabama 20
Terrence Wilson ran for the winning touchdown and Alex Usry kicked four field goals in Charleston Southern's win in Florence.
Wilson carried six times for just 23 yards, but his 8-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter gave the Buccaneers (2-5, 1-1 Big South Conference) the winning edge.
Usry kicked two field goals in the second half, from 26 and 52 yards, to give his team a 19-17 early in the fourth. But Joe Gurley kicked his second field goal for the Lions (2-5, 0-1) after that and North Alabama took a 20-19 edge.
Wilson's scoring run with 6:57 remaining put Charleston Southern back on top and Darin Smalls picked off Christian Lopez with under two minutes left to seal the win. Lopez had 206 yards passing but threw three interceptions for the Lions.
--
Southeast Missouri 24, Jax State 21
Jacksonville State's 32-game regular-season home win streak ended on a rainy Saturday afternoon as Southeast Missouri claimed a victory at Burgess-Snow Field in Jacksonville.
Southeast Missouri is the first Ohio Valley Conference team to beat Jacksonville State in successive seasons since Eastern Illinois knocked off the Gamecocks in 2012 and 2013.
The Gamecocks fall to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in OVC play. It was Southeast Missouri's first win in Jacksonville since 1964.
Jacksonville State dominated the game statistically (471 total yards to 280) but committed four turnovers, including three fumbles.
Senior receiver Josh Pearson, who played at Austin, had four catches for 109 yards.
