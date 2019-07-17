Calhoun Community College has hired Mount Hope native Bart Stephenson as the new softball coach and intramurals coordinator.
Calhoun Athletic Director Nancy Keenum announced the hiring Tuesday. Stephenson takes over the Lady Warhawks from Keenum, who retired in May as the softball coach after a 38-year coaching career.
Calhoun finished 25-27-1 this season. The Lady Warhawks were eliminated with a 6-5 loss in 11 innings to Coastal Alabama as they went 2-2 in the Alabama Community College softball tournament.
Stephenson previously coached football, baseball and softball at Speake, Decatur, Hatton, Winston County and New Hope high schools.
A graduate of Mount Hope High School, Stephenson was a three-sport athlete and an All-State football player and baseball player. He is a member of the Lawrence County Hall of Fame.
An Athens State University graduate, he was the Decatur Daily Coach of the Year for fast-pitch softball in 2014.
Stephenson is married to Karen Gibson Stephenson. They have six children and seven grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.