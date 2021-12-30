NASHVILLE — First-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has the Volunteers in the Music City Bowl for the third time overall.
This time, the Volunteers will take on Purdue in an SEC-Big Ten matchup today. It’s an indication of how much has changed in a year for the Tennessee football program.
A year ago, the Volunteers withdrew from the Liberty Bowl because of a batch of positive COVID-19 test results. The group included then-coach Jeremy Pruitt who was fired weeks later along with nine others for “serious” NCAA issues.
Heupel is the third coach to lead the Volunteers (7-5) to the Music City Bowl since 2010, a sign of the struggles this program has gone through.
The Vols are playing now because university officials chose not to self-impose a postseason ban following the NCAA issues. Finishing the season with a win over Purdue is the primary focus for Tennessee after going 3-7 last year.
"It’s a big deal, just so people can get a glimpse of what we can be next year and starting off on the right foot for 2022,” Tennessee running back Jabari Small said. “It’s just important, finishing off strong, just finishing what we started.”
Purdue (8-4) has its own goals.
The Boilermakers, winners of four of their last five, are looking for their first bowl victory since 2017 and their most victories in a season since 2003. That would be a nice capper to a season highlighted by upsets of then-No. 2 Iowa and then-No. 5 Michigan State.
“It would be huge, and it's something we can build upon,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Wednesday.
Purdue's last time in this bowl didn't go so well. Auburn routed the Boilermakers 63-14 in 2018. With only a few hundred tickets left Wednesday, a sellout is expected at Nissan Stadium — home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans.
The potential is there for Purdue to give up a lot of points again because nobody plays or scores faster than Tennessee.
However, the Boilermakers rank 19th in the country allowing only 20.5 points a game, and they held four different opponents to single digits. That includes their 24-7 upset of Iowa on the road in October. They rank 21st giving up 194.6 yards passing per game and are 16th in red zone defense.
The Vols run an average of 2.94 plays per minute and average 1.61 points a minute. That's helped Tennessee score an average of 38.3 points a game, which is ninth nationally.
The Vols have scored 466 points, 18 shy of the school record of 484 set in 1993.
“We have to show what we can do, especially with this offense and the team that we’re playing against,” Tennessee senior offensive lineman Jerome Carvin. “We are playing a really good Big 10 team. It’s a statement game.”
Both Tennessee and Purdue have quarterbacks who have been very efficient and effective.
Aidan O'Connell leads the Big Ten completing 73.5% of his passes, which ranks third nationally. He's been even better in seven straight games completing 75%, and he ranks 17th nationally with 3,177 yards and has 23 touchdown passes despite splitting time with Jack Plummer.
Hendon Hooker leads the Southeastern Conference and is third nationally with a 182.15 passer rating. He took over as starter Sept. 18 and has thrown for 2,567 yards this season with 26 TD passes and only three interceptions.
Purdue posted its best record since 2007 with a pair of All-Americans in wide receiver David Bell and defensive end George Karlaftis. Bell had 1,286 yards receiving, 21 yards shy of the school record. Karlaftis led the Boilermakers with 11½ tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles.
The Boilermakers also will be without their second-leading receiver in 6-foot-3 junior Milton Wright. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and Mershawn Rice, who are out with injury.
“Fortunately for us, we do have a lot of receivers on our team,” Brohm said. “We're down quite a few."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.