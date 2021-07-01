SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Nearly 10 weeks after Syracuse women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman blamed the departure of 11 players on attrition, COVID-19 and the transfer portal, the university announced it is hiring an outside firm to conduct an independent review of the program.
The move announced Tuesday was prompted by allegations of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact by Hillsman reported by The Athletic, which spoke to nine former players and other staff.
“The allegations ... are troubling,” Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for communications, said in a statement from the university. “We take these allegations very seriously.”
Scalese said no formal complaints have been made by members of the women’s basketball program and she encouraged anyone who has knowledge or has experienced such conduct to come forward.
Hillsman, who took over in 2006, did not immediately respond to a text message from The Associated Press.
A day after the 11 players announced they were transferring, 6-foot-7 freshman center Kamilla Cardoso, Atlantic Coast Conference defensive player of the year and its top rookie, joined them and did not give a reason for her decision. The Brazilian was the highest-rated recruit in program history.
Four of the transfers are staying in the Atlantic Coast Conference — at Louisville, Clemson, Duke and Miami.
Hillsman, who has a record of 319-169 in 15 seasons at Syracuse, said that validated his program.
“We have some seniors that have opportunity to pursue other options,” he said in April. “They’re going to schools in our conference. That’s a compliment to us. I’m good. If I had a problem, I would tell you. We’re fine.”
Two weeks ago, Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said he fully supported Hillsman and called the exodus “a sign of the times.”
Point guard Tiana Mangakahia, who sat out the 2019-20 season while recovering from breast cancer surgery, also left, but that was expected. She had signed a training camp contract with the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. Mangakahia defended Hillsman.
“It’s sad when you don’t get what you want (minutes/contracts after college) you accuse others of things to make them look bad," she said. "If only I exposed some of my teammates for how they treated me once I was diagnosed with Cancer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.